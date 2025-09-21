"High schools can come up and whoop them": Johnny Manziel rips into Billy Napier after Florida's devastating 26-7 loss to Miami

Billy Napier’s Florida took a 26-7 loss on the road against No. 4 Miami on Saturday. The defeat extended their skid to three straight losses, with their only win this season being a 55-0 blowout of LIU in the Aug. 30 opener.Former Florida Heisman winner Johnny Manziel didn’t hold back in criticizing the program for its recent struggles.“They have the pedigree, they have the history, they are in a great conference, they're just not good right now,” Manziel said. “Look at their schedule this year, what they've done, 10 points the first week. They scored 16 points the next, that's 26 points. Then they put up 55 against Long Island, which honestly not a lot, and then seven tonight.“So against three good real schools, that's 28 and 7. What is that? 35 points? They scored 35 points in 12 quarters of football? What are we talking about here? That ain't enough to beat nobody. There's high schools out there that could probably come up and whoop up on them right now.”Florida’s offense has been an issue all year, and that was evident again throughout the first half on Saturday. Napier credited his defense for keeping them in games, but he didn’t hide his frustration with the offense.Meanwhile, the road doesn’t get any smoother, as Florida will host No. 8 Texas on Oct. 4 before traveling to face No. 10 Texas A&amp;M on Oct. 18.However, Napier insisted he has faith in his roster.“The young men in that locker room, that’s what gives me confidence,” Napier said (via Gators Online). &quot;I know what you’re capable of, in particular, offensively.“We got to help them, and we got to do our best from a leadership standpoint and coaching standpoint, with each group. But I think the makeup of the group is what gives me confidence.”Johnny Manziel pushes for Urban Meyer’s return to FloridaBilly Napier holds a 20-21 record in his fourth season with Florida, and after his losses to two ranked opponents in the last two weeks, speculation about his job security has intensified.Amid the chatter, former Heisman winner Johnny Manziel voiced his desire to see Urban Meyer back on the Gators’ sideline.“I'd do anything in the world to get that man back there and get something,” Manziel said. “The good news for Florida, with the way the college football landscape is right now though, is if a couple of these guys get together and say enough is enough, we're tired of this, you can go get $30, $40 million in a pot in a Gainesville alumni.“You can go to a collective and get enough money and be like, listen, we're going to hit the transport portal really hard this offseason, and in 12 months your roster and everything can look completely different as you go into fall camp a year from now.”Napier signed a seven-year contract with Florida worth more than $51 million before the 2022 season.