"High schools can come up and whoop them": Johnny Manziel rips into Billy Napier after Florida's devastating 26-7 loss to Miami

By Maliha
Modified Sep 21, 2025 11:16 GMT
NCAA Football: Florida at Miami - Source: Imagn
Billy Napier’s Florida took a 26-7 loss on the road against No. 4 Miami on Saturday. The defeat extended their skid to three straight losses, with their only win this season being a 55-0 blowout of LIU in the Aug. 30 opener.

Former Florida Heisman winner Johnny Manziel didn’t hold back in criticizing the program for its recent struggles.

“They have the pedigree, they have the history, they are in a great conference, they're just not good right now,” Manziel said. “Look at their schedule this year, what they've done, 10 points the first week. They scored 16 points the next, that's 26 points. Then they put up 55 against Long Island, which honestly not a lot, and then seven tonight.
“So against three good real schools, that's 28 and 7. What is that? 35 points? They scored 35 points in 12 quarters of football? What are we talking about here? That ain't enough to beat nobody. There's high schools out there that could probably come up and whoop up on them right now.”
Florida’s offense has been an issue all year, and that was evident again throughout the first half on Saturday. Napier credited his defense for keeping them in games, but he didn’t hide his frustration with the offense.

Meanwhile, the road doesn’t get any smoother, as Florida will host No. 8 Texas on Oct. 4 before traveling to face No. 10 Texas A&M on Oct. 18.

However, Napier insisted he has faith in his roster.

“The young men in that locker room, that’s what gives me confidence,” Napier said (via Gators Online). "I know what you’re capable of, in particular, offensively.
“We got to help them, and we got to do our best from a leadership standpoint and coaching standpoint, with each group. But I think the makeup of the group is what gives me confidence.”
Johnny Manziel pushes for Urban Meyer’s return to Florida

Billy Napier holds a 20-21 record in his fourth season with Florida, and after his losses to two ranked opponents in the last two weeks, speculation about his job security has intensified.

Amid the chatter, former Heisman winner Johnny Manziel voiced his desire to see Urban Meyer back on the Gators’ sideline.

“I'd do anything in the world to get that man back there and get something,” Manziel said. “The good news for Florida, with the way the college football landscape is right now though, is if a couple of these guys get together and say enough is enough, we're tired of this, you can go get $30, $40 million in a pot in a Gainesville alumni.
“You can go to a collective and get enough money and be like, listen, we're going to hit the transport portal really hard this offseason, and in 12 months your roster and everything can look completely different as you go into fall camp a year from now.”

Napier signed a seven-year contract with Florida worth more than $51 million before the 2022 season.

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

