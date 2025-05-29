Highlighting reports from Jordon Hudson’s involvement, Pablo Torre sees Bill Belichick using an exit clause 

Pablo Torre shared the possibility of Bill Belichick exercising an escape clause in his contract with North Carolina. The six-time Super Bowl winner inked a contract with the Tar Heels in January, but the analyst is not ruling out his exit before the season starts.

Ad

After June 1st, his buyout will reportedly drop from $10 million to $1 million, offering the coach an easier opportunity to leave the program in the summer.

It was assumed that Bill Belichick might use the clause to return to the NFL. Torre noted that Belichick's relationship with Jordon Hudson, which has come under fire over the months, has brought renewed attention to that possibility.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“This was weird before Jordon Hudson became a character, one of the protagonists. It was weird based on that language alone,” Torre said to Mike Florio. “It comes 10 times cheaper for him to pull his own parachute cord. Like, what is that about? What does that imply?"

Ad

Trending

"And I think it implies very clearly that Bill Belichick wanted an escape hatch to go to the NFL. And now it seems increasingly obvious that that escape hatch is not going to be activated to go to the league. But now it becomes this thing of, ‘Am I actually the boss in the way that I need to be? Am I in charge in the way that I demand to be?"

Ad

Pablo Torre explains how Bill Belichick has tried to get Jordon Hudson a top media job

Bill Belichick’s efforts to position Jordon Hudson in prominent media and public relations roles have become increasingly apparent, per Pablo Torre.

“They have a relationship in which Bill Belichick has told multiple people that I’ve talked to directly, he has called her brilliant,” Torre said. “He has tried to get her six-figure jobs on the media enterprises that he was also working for.”

Ad

“She is the COO of Belichick Productions, even if that LLC is not actually incorporated anywhere. That’s the LinkedIn profile. She is his ‘idea mill’ and ‘creative muse’ per the acknowledgments page of his book. She is the person that you had to deal with if you were Matt (expletive) Damon.”

Belichick and Hudson's relationship has been under scrutiny over the last couple of months, with the coach nearing his first season in college football.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More