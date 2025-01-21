"Hilarious" "Total Buffoonery": CFB world in splits over Pat McAfee's special Lou Holtz spoof for Ryan Day

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are playing for the national championship on Monday. Before the game, both teams' coaches, Marcus Freeman and Day sat down with ESPN's Pat McAfee to talk.

But near the end of the interview, a person imitating legendary Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz made an appearance.

College football fans reacted to the skit, with most finding it funny.

"This is hilarious 😂😂😂" This fan said.

"This is why Pat is the best in the game rn man" A third fan said.

Meanwhile, these fans spoke about the reaction from Ohio State coach Ryan Day.

"I loved how much salt Coach was slinging over this 😭" This fan said.

"All I watched was Ryan Day puss' aht. OG Lou ain't one to f**k arahnd with!! Attaby Ty! @tyschmit 🫡" Another fan said.

However, not all fans were amused by the skit.

"Total buffoonery. I would expect nothing less from a classless goof like McAfee." The fan said.

Why is there a "feud" between Ryan Day and Lou Holtz?

The "feud" between Ohio State coach Ryan Day and former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz started last season when the Buckeyes defeated the Fighting Irish. After the game, Day made the following comment to the media:

“I’d like to know where Lou Holtz is right now"

This quote was a response to comments made by Holtz a day before, where he compared his championship-winning 1988 team to the Ohio State team of 2023. This included numerous words against Day.

"You look at Coach Day. I coached at Ohio State under Woody Hayes. We won the national championship when I was there. I’m proud of that. However, he has lost to Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Michigan twice. Everybody that beats him does so because they’re more physical than Ohio State. I think Notre Dame will take that same approach.” Holtz said in 2023.

The 2025 national championship game is the first time that the two teams have met since, with the biggest prize in the sport up for grabs.

