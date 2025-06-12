“Hilariously pathetic” “5-7 easy”: CFB fans react to Steve Sarkisian’s Texas’ full schedule in 2025

The full schedule for the Texas Longhorns was released on Wednesday. The Longhorns will open their season with a Cotton Bowl rematch against the Ohio State Buckeyes, the defending national champions.
Here is how fans on social media reacted to the Longhorns' schedule for 2025.
These fans have noted that the Longhorns do not play a home game against a Southeastern Conference opponent until late in the season.
"And not a single home game the ENTIRE month of October. This is a weird schedule I think," a fan said.
"No true sec home game til November is diabolical," another fan added.
Some fans predicted the Longhorns' record.
"9-3 book it," a fan said.
"5-7," another fan said.
"11-1 back to the playoffs," third fan said.
These fans think the Longhorns' schedule is weak.
"Hilariously pathetic schedule," a fan said.
"Why does Texas get the easiest schedule in SEC? IS A PAY OFF INVOLVED?" another fan said.
A fan spoke about the times that the games will take place, where a lot of them on the graphic are flexible and will depend on the performance of the Longhorns in the run-up to these games.
"So basically Flex," a fan said.
Texas Longhorns 2025 Schedule: Key SEC Games
The Texas Longhorns will be hoping that this schedule will give them the push to allow them to again make the College Football Playoff and challenge for the national championship, which they are one of the favorites for.
The schedule features the usual Red River Rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners (set for an afternoon kickoff on October 11), and the regular season will end with the Texas A&M Aggies' first visit to Austin in over 15 years.
Sandwiched between these big games is a clash with the Georgia Bulldogs in a rematch of last year's SEC Championship game, which the Longhorns lost in overtime.
However, apart from these three games (and the season opener against Ohio State), the Longhorns' schedule is likely to be easy games.
Florida, Mississippi State and Arkansas did not have the best seasons last year. While Vanderbilt Commodores could cause an upset like they did to Alabama last year, they could equally return to their usual form as the bottom-ranked team in the SEC.
