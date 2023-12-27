“Hire Me!”: Chad Johnson makes a bold move to impress Deion Sanders and land a job with the Buffaloes

Following the recruitment of five-star prospect Jordan Seaton, in which he played a significant role, Chad Johnson has once again made the appeal to Deion Sanders for a coaching job offer at Colorado. The former wide receiver expressed his desire to be part of the Buffaloes coaching staff.

Offensive lineman Jordan Seaton is arguably the biggest recruit in the recent history of Colorado. Speaking while standing beside Seaton, Johnson commented on what he offers the team.

"Hey Prime! You told me to recruit right? You told me that I can't commit and I'm showing you I can commit," Johnson said. "This is our first big catch. Hire me! I'm bringing in men, I'm bringing in the big fish, what more do you want? On top of me being a coach, I can add nutritional value to the program."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Seaton immediately asked Johnson what he meant by "nutritional value," and he replied, "MacDonald's!" This made the whole room burst into laughter.

Deion Sanders initially rejected hiring Chad Johnson

In a recent episode of the "Nightcap" podcast, Deion Sanders turned down the request of Chad Johnson to join the Colorado coaching staff in an official capacity.

In the conversation, co-host Shannon Sharpe noted that Sanders has a family connection in Boulder, with his family members involved in various capacities around the campus. This prompted Johnson to make a request to become a member of Sanders' coaching staff.

“I have a question,” Johnson said. “We can make it any bigger family affair. Now we can make this a package deal. I can talk to baby girl about coming on down to Colorado if you give me a coaching job and we can make it a package deal.”

Deion Sanders disclosed that he harbored concerns about Chad Johnson's level of dedication, feeling it might not meet the requirements he deemed necessary. However, he indicated a willingness to consider Johnson for an analyst position instead.

“I’m not gonna get you a coaching coaching job, I’ll get you a coaching job,” Sanders said. “I get your coaching job, not a 'coaching coaching job' because I know you ain’t gonna do right.”

With huge recruits like Jordan Seaton in the bag, Chad Johnson could eventually get the consideration of Deion Sanders for a coaching job offer ahead of the 2024 college football season if he lands another big recruit.

The 2023 season didn't go as planned for Colorado, as the team couldn't maintain the momentum it started with. The program will undoubtedly need all hands on deck next season to get things right as the Buffaloes transition to the Big 12.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season