“Hire him now”: Calls mount for Lane Kiffin to replace Billy Napier in Swamp following Ole Miss HC's Spurrier swagger

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is one of the few leaders in college football’s 2025 season to keep his program undefeated through Week 5. The Rebels sit at 5-0, and Kiffin has become a frequent topic of conversation among rival fan bases.During an appearance on “Pardon My Take” on Wednesday, Kiffin added fuel to the chatter by revealing that he started wearing a visor in homage to Florida coaching legend Steve Spurrier.“I was like, I want to be Steve Spurrier,” Kiffin said. “When I watched him and his offenses and the visor and kind of the way he would throw jabs at other coaches and teams, I was like, ‘Steve Spurrier is the man.’ That’s what I want to be.“That’s where I started the visor thing, and probably started some of the comments, maybe of other programs too, yes.”While Kiffin is thriving with a 49-18 record over six seasons at Ole Miss, Billy Napier’s Florida squad has stumbled to 1-3 this season, with their only win coming in a 55–0 blowout against LIU on Aug. 30.Fans are already cheering for Kiffin to replace Napier.“That’s all I need to hear. Hire him now,” a fan said.“I mean if he wants to be like Spurrier he can come to Florida and win A championship then he would really be like him,” one said.“Gator fans want you to be Steve Spurrier too,” a person said.“And Florida is ready to welcome you to be the next one,” one added.However, some fans are not convinced that Kiffin is serious about his next coaching job to Florida.“He trolling yall,” a person said.“Lane is absolutely toying with y’all and it’s hilarious,” one said.Ole Miss is ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25 following its 24-19 win over Brian Kelly's LSU last week.Lane Kiffin stresses focus despite hot start in 2025Ole Miss will wrap up its final practice Thursday morning before taking a short break and returning Sunday for meetings and another workout.During the SEC coaches’ weekly teleconference Wednesday, head coach Lane Kiffin shared his thoughts on the program's mindset heading into its Oct. 11 home game against Washington State.“We’ve had two really hard practices and another one tomorrow,” Kiffin said (via Rebel Walk). “Full pads today. The message is we’ve got a lot of things to work on and don’t listen to the outside noise about 5-0 and the ranking and all that.“We’ve got a lot of things to work on. They’ve responded well. Very physical practices. We didn’t really need the bye, I didn’t feel like. We were in a good rhythm, but it is what it is.”After hosting Washington State, Ole Miss will hit the road for a critical SEC clash at Georgia on Oct. 18.