  "Hire him now": Calls mount for Lane Kiffin to replace Billy Napier in Swamp following Ole Miss HC's Spurrier swagger

“Hire him now”: Calls mount for Lane Kiffin to replace Billy Napier in Swamp following Ole Miss HC's Spurrier swagger

By Maliha
Modified Oct 02, 2025 12:41 GMT
Lane Kiffin and Billy Napier (Credit- Getty)
Lane Kiffin and Billy Napier (Credit- Getty)

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is one of the few leaders in college football’s 2025 season to keep his program undefeated through Week 5. The Rebels sit at 5-0, and Kiffin has become a frequent topic of conversation among rival fan bases.

During an appearance on “Pardon My Take” on Wednesday, Kiffin added fuel to the chatter by revealing that he started wearing a visor in homage to Florida coaching legend Steve Spurrier.

“I was like, I want to be Steve Spurrier,” Kiffin said. “When I watched him and his offenses and the visor and kind of the way he would throw jabs at other coaches and teams, I was like, ‘Steve Spurrier is the man.’ That’s what I want to be.
“That’s where I started the visor thing, and probably started some of the comments, maybe of other programs too, yes.”
While Kiffin is thriving with a 49-18 record over six seasons at Ole Miss, Billy Napier’s Florida squad has stumbled to 1-3 this season, with their only win coming in a 55–0 blowout against LIU on Aug. 30.

Fans are already cheering for Kiffin to replace Napier.

“That’s all I need to hear. Hire him now,” a fan said.
“I mean if he wants to be like Spurrier he can come to Florida and win A championship then he would really be like him,” one said.
“Gator fans want you to be Steve Spurrier too,” a person said.
“And Florida is ready to welcome you to be the next one,” one added.

However, some fans are not convinced that Kiffin is serious about his next coaching job to Florida.

“He trolling yall,” a person said.
“Lane is absolutely toying with y’all and it’s hilarious,” one said.

Ole Miss is ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25 following its 24-19 win over Brian Kelly's LSU last week.

Lane Kiffin stresses focus despite hot start in 2025

Ole Miss will wrap up its final practice Thursday morning before taking a short break and returning Sunday for meetings and another workout.

During the SEC coaches’ weekly teleconference Wednesday, head coach Lane Kiffin shared his thoughts on the program's mindset heading into its Oct. 11 home game against Washington State.

“We’ve had two really hard practices and another one tomorrow,” Kiffin said (via Rebel Walk). “Full pads today. The message is we’ve got a lot of things to work on and don’t listen to the outside noise about 5-0 and the ranking and all that.
“We’ve got a lot of things to work on. They’ve responded well. Very physical practices. We didn’t really need the bye, I didn’t feel like. We were in a good rhythm, but it is what it is.”

After hosting Washington State, Ole Miss will hit the road for a critical SEC clash at Georgia on Oct. 18.

Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

