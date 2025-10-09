"His coaching had been abysmal": Paul Finebaum issues stern verdict on Bill Belichick's firing rumors after UNC's clarification

Legendary coach Bill Belichick's college football debut can't get any worse after the UNC Tar Heels stooped to a poor 2-3 record following a humiliating loss to the Clemson Tigers in Week 6. With this defeat, fans have started demanding Belichick's firing. The reports have been predicting the former Patriots HC's potential departure and that the team management has been speaking with him over a buyout clause. There have also been reports that the veteran coach took a week off during the bye week and there hasn't been much interest from Belichick's end to get over the ongoing slump. Reacting to the whole scenario, insider Paul Finebaum issued a blunt response to this matter.He claimed that Belichick is on the verge of parting ways with the team. The management is potentially in talks with him and the statement that both parties released on Wednesday was just bogus.“If you're going to make a declarative statement, make it; don't just issue a meaningless piece of paper, which is what Belichick did. It feels to me like it is over, and I think his behavior is indicative of that. &quot;Not to make too much out of it, but he basically took a week off during the bye week, and he's entitled to have his own private life. We've said that repeatedly here, but I've never heard of a coach in big-time college football to do something like that,” Finebaum said on Thursday's episode of Get Up.He also mentioned that the overall dilemma between fans and the management doesn't look pleasing. It is better for Belichick to leave now than to invite more humiliation from UNC fans.“For me, he has checked out. The play on the field has been checked out. His coaching has been abysmal, and I think Bill Belichick would be wise to walk out now before the humiliation gets any worse,” he added.Bill Belichick has a tough road ahead in 2025 seasonWith already three losses so far, UNC’s playoff aspirations have almost been doomed. They have struggled big time in terms of running the ball and effectively utilizing the offensive unit. The next weekend, they will play California on the road, followed by Virginia at home.Syracuse, Stanford, Wake Forest, Duke and NC State are other opponents lined up for coach Belichick in consecutive weeks. According to USA Today, per his contract, UNC will have to pay Belichick $10 million annually for the first three years even if he gets fired, which makes this deal one of a kind in college football.