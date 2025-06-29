"His football program has about as much momentum as Titanic": CFB insider takes swipe at Hugh Freeze heading into 2025 season

Hugh Freeze is heading into his third year of coaching at Auburn after a tumultuous campaign last year. He wrapped up 2024 with a poor 5-7 record and a lot of mistakes for critics to talk about. While Freeze appeared unaffected by the noise, this offseason, he has been spending his time at the golf course so briefly that he has now become the subject of national attention.

This is the prime time when college football coaches often get on the road for recruiting in pursuit of loading a roster for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. But things have been pretty weird for Hugh Freeze and have drawn the ire of Auburn fans lately.

The SEC media days are bound to happen from July 14 through July 17, and analysts like Michael Bratton are already getting ready to roast him during the press conference. The SEC podcast host was recently paired up with ESPN's Paul Finebaum, where they discussed their analysis of the 2025 season and how things look for different head coaches in the league.

Freeze’s side quest became the subject of discussion as somebody who was spotted on a golf course 11 times in June.

“Well, it started to make sense, Paul, that I don't know if you caught this earlier this offseason, but Hugh Freeze says, ‘Hey, this is year three. The goal is to make a ball game,’” Bratton took a swipe at Freeze while speaking to Paul Finebaum on Saturday (Timestamp: 0:30).

“So, that makes sense. I just checked the recruiting rankings before I jumped on with you. Kentucky currently has a better-ranked recruiting class than Auburn. So, all of a sudden, that makes sense. But hey, at least coach Freeze gives us something to talk about heading into SEC media days. If I get an opportunity to speak with him, I (will) ask what his handicap is.

“It's gonna be interesting to see how he can blame this one on Peyton Thorn, but I think he'll find a way. But no seriously, at least we're not talking about his football program, which has about as much momentum as the Titanic right now,” he added.

Hugh Freeze is on thin ice heading into 2025 season

Last year's 5-7 record has already put Auburn coach Hugh Freeze on the hot seat. The veteran coach can be unpredictable sometimes, and has the potential to take down giants like Alabama when Nick Saban was in his prime. Bratton claims that if things go ahead similarly, there is no chance that Auburn will make the playoff in a highly competitive SEC.

Returning QB Jackson Arnold, who had a tough year at Oklahoma last season, will start for Auburn. He will be an interesting aspect of the offense to watch. If he plays to his fullest potential, a 9-win season should be in their reach.

