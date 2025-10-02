ESPN college football analyst Jordan Rodgers gave his blunt assessment on the performance of Penn State quarterback Drew Allar in the Nittany Lions' 30-24 loss to the Oregon Ducks over the weekend.

During his guesting in the program "Get Up!" on Wednesday, Rodgers said Allar's lack of creativity in tight situations, which was magnified by his poor showing against Oregon, negatively affected his NFL draft stock.

"The stock is down. Look, when when it looks good for Drew, it looks really good. Problem is, we haven't seen it very much," Rodgers, the brother of Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers, said. (Timestamp: 0:28).

"And it's really glaring his inability to create when things break down. You see that on third downs. You see it in the red zone where he's QBR is 122nd and 128th in college football," he added.

The 6-foot-5 signal-caller failed to overcome his first real test of the season against Big Ten opponent Oregon. He completed 14 of 25 passes for 137 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception.

Allar, who rushed for 42 yards in nine carries, couldn't handle the pressure put up by the Ducks' defense during the game, resulting to two sacks.

Worse, the quarterback played his worst game of the season in front of 111,000 pro-Penn State fans at a "White Out" event at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Rodgers gave props to the Oregon's defensive line for exposing the senior quarterback's inability to extend his team's offensive plays and his tendency to hold onto the ball too long.

Drew Allar has a chance to bounce back on Oct. 4 when Penn State (3-1, 0-1 in Big Ten) visits winless UCLA (0-4, 0-1 in Big Ten) at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

Penn State coach James Franklin defends QB Drew Allar after loss to Oregon

Penn State coach James Franklin defended quarterback Drew Allar from critics who expressed belief that he doesn't fit the style of second-year offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki.

Franklin addressed them in a media availability session on Wednesday in preparation for the Nittany Lions' next game against UCLA. He said the team needs to be consistent in a pro-style offense to be successful and they're not performing up to the style's standards.

"I thought we did some really good things last year and I think we’ve done some good things this year. Just not consistent enough," Franklin said (per On3).

"It’s a pro-style offense. What we do in the run game and the pass game and in protections and pass concepts is pro-style. I don’t necessarily see it the same way."

The Penn State coach has led the team to a 104-43 record since he handled the Nittany Lions in 2014. But he couldn't consistently get past higher-ranked teams and his team's double-overtime loss to Oregon rubs the salt to the wound further.

