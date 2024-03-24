Sherrone Moore made probably his most surprising hire so far as Michigan coach a few weeks ago. He lured Tony Alford from arch-rival Ohio State as the Wolverines' new running back coach and run game coordinator, replacing the departed Mike Hart.

After spring practice on Thursday, Sherrone Moore explained that Alford, despite his strong connection with the Buckeyes, was an attractive candidate for the role. He noted that Alford brings a lot of expertise in many aspects to the national champion.

“His resume speaks for itself,” Sherrone Moore said. “Who he is as a coach, as a mentor, as a recruiter. But more importantly, as a person. Known him for a long time.”

“Obviously, he was on the other side. Don't fault him too much for that. But, I mean, as a person — you just get to know him as a person outside of that — he's an incredible human being. Incredible mentor, incredible coach, so just super excited to have him on staff.”

Sherrone Moore believes Tony Alford offers a different perspective

Michigan has excelled in the run game over the last couple of years, leading them to three Big Ten titles and the national championship.

Nonetheless, Sherrone Moore believes Tony Alford, with his experience, offers the Wolverines a different perspective.

“The experience he has and what he's done and where he's been, it's just a different perspective. It's always good to get a different perspective, and you don't always do things the way you did it.”

“Sometimes you have to change a couple of things here and there, but it's always good to have another perspective and another viewpoint of how somebody has done things. Just because you did a one-way before doesn't mean it's going to work.”

Alford joins the Wolverines with almost three decades of experience in the college football landscape. He has spent the last nine years with the Buckeyes, working under both Urban Meyer and Ryan Day. As fate would have it, he now belongs to the other side of the age-long rivalry.

The coach will take charge of a talented running back room in Ann Arbor that includes Donovan Edwards, Kalel Mullings, Benjamin Hall and other promising young players. He has the responsibility to make the group one of the most efficient in the country.

Alford is widely acknowledged as an exceptional recruiter at each of his stops. His experience and expertise in this area are expected to be a valuable asset for Michigan as it hopes to maintain its status at the top.