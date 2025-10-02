"His stock is through the roof": Jordan Rodgers exhilarated by Big Ten QB's electric show to silence 110,000 fans

ESPN college football analyst Jordan Rodgers was thrilled by the performance of Oregon quarterback Dante Moore in Saturday's 30-24 double-overtime win over Penn State.

Rodgers admired the sophomore QB's electric display for the Ducks to silence the over 110,000 pro-Penn State fans at Beaver Statdium in University Park, Pennsylvania.

The brother of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believe that the splendid performance helped pushed his NFL draft stock to unprecedented levels.

"Oh, I love this kid. His stock is through the roof right now," the college football analyst said (Timestamp 1:32). "I think he's one of the best quarterbacks in college football."

Rodgers added he admires Moore's ball placement especially in the game-winning drive against Penn State. The 6-foot-3 signal-caller made the Nittany Lions' defense miss and set up Gary Bryant Jr for a 25-yard touchdown that broke the 24-24 deadlock.

"He gives his receivers so much information with the ball location and also his talent. He's able to put his feet in the ground with stuff in his face, noise in his face, make any throw, change his arm angle," the analyst said. (Tiemstamp 1:51)

Moore completed 29 of his 39 passes for 248 yards and threw for three touchdowns. He also rushed for 35 yards in 10 carries to lead Oregon to its fifth straight win.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning hails QB Dante Moore's dedication and composure

Oregon coach Dan Lanning praised quarterback Dante Moore for his utmost dedication and composure to help the Ducks become one of the best teams in the nation this season.

Lanning told USA Today's Zachary Neel after Wednesday's practice that he admires how the sophomore signal-caller bought in to the plays and how he treats his teammates before and after the game.

The coach also raved about Moore's composure and poise in the Oregon-Penn State game in front of a raucous and united crowd at Beaver Stadium in Pennsylvania.

The young quarterback led the Ducks to 5-of-7 fourth-down conversions that helped extend the plays en route to the game-winning OT touchdown.

Moore evaded two pass rushes to find Kenyon Sadiq over the middle for a 23-yard gain and rolled right to connect with Gary Bryant Jr for the clincher.

"I think we got the best quarterback in college football, all right," Lanning said postgame. "I mean, anybody watches that game? I don't know. I don't I maybe I don't see everybody else, but that guy's composure, his poise."

In five games this season, Moore has completed 74.6% of his passes for 1,210 yards, with 14 touchdowns and one interception. Those stats also placed him as the top favorite to win the Heisman Trophy with odds of +650 per Fan Duel and +750 per BetMGM and Draft Kings.

