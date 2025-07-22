  • home icon
"His success is undeniable": Carson Beck has classic response to filling Cam Ward's shoes after brief stint at Georgia

By Arnold
Modified Jul 22, 2025 19:25 GMT
Carson Beck is set to succeed Cam Ward as the Miami Hurricanes' starting quarterback heading into the 2025 season. However, Beck knows that he has big shoes to fill.

At Miami's ACC Media Day on Tuesday, Beck had a classical response when asked if he felt any pressure due to having to follow Ward's performance last season.

“No, not really,” Beck said. “Obviously, his (Ward) success is undeniable. Obviously, I don’t know him very well. I’ve been able to meet him a couple of times. Obviously, I don’t wanna say proud because I don’t know him, but what he was able to do was undeniable."
Beck then recalled how he replaced Stetson Bennett as Georgia's starting quarterback in 2023:

"The last school I was at, I followed up a two-time national champion (Stetson Bennett), so I didn’t really feel any pressure there. It’s just a game, man. I’ve played football since I was seven years old, and it’s something that I love to do."
The Tennessee Titans selected Ward as the No.1 pick in this year's NFL draft. In his final collegiate season, Ward recorded 4,313 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while also rushing for four TDs. He led Miami to a 10-3 record.

How did Carson Beck fare in his final season at Georgia?

In his final year at Georgia, Carson Beck recorded 3,485 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and one rushing TD. The quarterback led the Bulldogs to an 11-2 record in the regular season, which included the SEC championship.

However, Beck missed Georgia's College Football Playoff quarterfinal loss to Texas due to injury. He transferred to Miami after the Bulldogs were eliminated from the playoffs.

Beck underwent surgery on his right elbow to repair his ulnar collateral ligament, which he injured during Georgia's SEC title game. Although Beck spent most of the spring recovering from surgery, he is now eager to get back onto the field as a Miami player.

