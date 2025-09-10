"His wife went to Michigan": CFB fans divided over $101 billion worth Michigan booster Larry Ellison's massive milestone in the richest club

Larry Ellison is the new world's richest person, according to Bloomberg's billionaire index. Ellison overtook billionaire Elon Musk after his shares in Oracle made significant gains on Wednesday.

A co-founder of the firm, Ellison owns a stake of 41% in Oracle. A well-known booster of the Michigan Wolverines, the news of the billionaire's newfound status has stirred different reactions among college football fans.

Usernames_all_gone wrote:

“His wife went to Michigan - she asked him all the money.”

Andrew.green3 also wrote:

“Boosters straight up buying players is ruining the sport.”

Meatloafwarrior3 commented:

“Does he also randomly throw his phone and hard drive into ponds like Connor Stallions?”

Amsalkhimani wrote:

“What's crazy is that he went to Illinois.”

Jackson33_ commented:

“Still couldn't beat OU.”

Bud.parks wrote:

“He went to Illinois. He's a Michigan booster until he divorces his current wife (the actual Michigan alum) and marries his new one for the… ::checks notes::... SEVENTH time.”

Comments on Larry Ellison's new networth milestone

Larry Ellison's status as a Michigan super-booster became widely publicized during the Wolverines’ attempt to flip Bryce Underwood from LSU. Ellison was instrumental to the successful flip of the former five-star quarterback prospect from his prior commitment to the Tigers.

According to the new estimates by Bloomberg, he is now worth $393 billion after his company's shares rose by over 40%. The company's value rose to $958 billion, according to Bloomberg's report. With that, Ellison passed Musk's estimated $384 billion value, making him the richest person in the world.

What Larry Ellison means for college football

Having boosters like Larry Ellison can make all the difference for college programs in the new age of NIL. Programs with access to super-rich boosters, like Michigan, will have the resources at their disposal to attract the biggest talents.

However, the NCAA is trying to level the playing field with spending caps imposed on all programs. This is aimed at reducing the unfair advantage big programs might have at competing to get the best players.

