  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "His wife went to Michigan": CFB fans divided over $101 billion worth Michigan booster Larry Ellison's massive milestone in the richest club

"His wife went to Michigan": CFB fans divided over $101 billion worth Michigan booster Larry Ellison's massive milestone in the richest club

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Sep 10, 2025 17:18 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn

Larry Ellison is the new world's richest person, according to Bloomberg's billionaire index. Ellison overtook billionaire Elon Musk after his shares in Oracle made significant gains on Wednesday.

Ad

A co-founder of the firm, Ellison owns a stake of 41% in Oracle. A well-known booster of the Michigan Wolverines, the news of the billionaire's newfound status has stirred different reactions among college football fans.

Usernames_all_gone wrote:

“His wife went to Michigan - she asked him all the money.”

Andrew.green3 also wrote:

“Boosters straight up buying players is ruining the sport.”

Meatloafwarrior3 commented:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Does he also randomly throw his phone and hard drive into ponds like Connor Stallions?”

Amsalkhimani wrote:

“What's crazy is that he went to Illinois.”

Jackson33_ commented:

“Still couldn't beat OU.”

Bud.parks wrote:

“He went to Illinois. He's a Michigan booster until he divorces his current wife (the actual Michigan alum) and marries his new one for the… ::checks notes::... SEVENTH time.”
Ad
Comments on Larry Ellison&#039;s new networth milestone
Comments on Larry Ellison's new networth milestone

Larry Ellison's status as a Michigan super-booster became widely publicized during the Wolverines’ attempt to flip Bryce Underwood from LSU. Ellison was instrumental to the successful flip of the former five-star quarterback prospect from his prior commitment to the Tigers.

Ad

According to the new estimates by Bloomberg, he is now worth $393 billion after his company's shares rose by over 40%. The company's value rose to $958 billion, according to Bloomberg's report. With that, Ellison passed Musk's estimated $384 billion value, making him the richest person in the world.

What Larry Ellison means for college football

Having boosters like Larry Ellison can make all the difference for college programs in the new age of NIL. Programs with access to super-rich boosters, like Michigan, will have the resources at their disposal to attract the biggest talents.

However, the NCAA is trying to level the playing field with spending caps imposed on all programs. This is aimed at reducing the unfair advantage big programs might have at competing to get the best players.

About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Know More
Edited by Kayode Akinwumi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications