Hollis Davidson III arrested: What did Hugh Freeze's Auburn freshman do?

Auburn Tigers tight end Hollis Davidson III was arrested back on July 28 on drug possession, sale, and manufacturing charges.This comes via a report from Auburn Tigers reporter Gunner Norene on X. The post includes Davidson's mugshot, which can be viewed below.The report suggests that Davidson was initially arrested back on June 19 when he was found loitering around a closed business. He was found to have a THC vape on him, as well as an undisclosed amount of loose marijuana. Authorities seized the vape for testing, which later determined that it contained 1.42 percent of Delta-9.This led to an arrest warrant being issued for Davidson on July 26. Two days later, Davidson was booked for possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. He was bailed out the following day, on July 29, for a posted amount of $5,000.The timing of the arrest couldn't have been worse for both Davidson and the Tigers football program, as it occurred just as Auburn was gearing up to kick off its full camp. Players were expected to report to camp on July 29.According to a report from Peter Rauterkus at AL.com on Friday, a spokesperson for the Auburn Tigers stated that Davidson has been suspended for “violation of team rules.” It will be interesting to see if any further ramifications stem from the Tigers as a result of Davidson's arrest.Hollis Davidson adds to recent list of Auburn Tigers arrests as of lateSyndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: ImagnThis is yet another notable arrest from the Auburn Tigers football program as of late. Back in July, linebacker D’Angelo Barber was arrested on several felony drug trafficking charges in Dadeville, Alabama. He was later dismissed from the team, according to a report from WVTM 13.Wide receiver Malcolm Simmons was also arrested in July. Simmons was arrested on charges of domestic assault, which included strangulation or suffocation. Simmons had a preliminary hearing for his case this morning. It remains to be seen how Simmons' future with the program will play out after his respective legal issues.While there's certainly a ton of noise surrounding the program right now, given the legal issues that several of its players have faced in the month of July, the Tigers are focused on their upcoming 2025 campaign and its season opener. The Auburn Tigers kick off the season against the Baylor Bears on August 29.