"Holy F**k!!": 8X Super Bowl champ Bill Belichick's Nebraska job draws pumped reactions from CFB world

Bill Belichick is best known as the former head coach of the New England Patriots, where he worked with quarterback Tom Brady to build a dynasty that won six Super Bowls during his tenure. His other two Super Bowl wins came with the New York Giants, where he worked as an assistant coach.

After Brady left, the Patriots were never the same and have recently come off their worst season since 1992. Belichick left the Patriots earlier in January and is now looking for a new job.

In the meantime, Bill has been announced as the guest speaker for the Nebraska Cornhuskers X&O's clinic.

Here is how the college football world reacted to this announcement:

The takeaway from the fans’ reaction is one of shock. Bill Belichick is a well-known and incredibly successful head coach who is now, almost out of the blue, doing a session with the Nebraska college football program.

This has made many people want to get tickets and go to the event. From a business perspective, this is a win-win for Nebraska. They will get people wanting to spend money to attend one of their events, while also raising their profile with potential recruits.

Could Bill Belichick join the Nebraska Cornhuskers?

However, there is another reaction to the announcement. Some fans believe that Bill Belichick's appearance as a guest speaker at an event hosted by the Cornhuskers' coach, Matt Ruhle, suggests that he will be offered a role.

There is some logic behind this. Belichick is without a job after departing the Patriots, and many NFL franchises that were looking for a new head coach haven't expressed much interest in his services as of now.

At the moment, there is no indication that Belichick will be joining the Cornhuskers program for the 2024 season.

But if he were to join, he would be involved with a program that has been struggling in recent years. Their last winning season was in 2016, and since then, the Cornhuskers have had only two seasons where they have won at least five games.

The arrival of Belichick could improve the Cornhuskers in a Big 10 conference that is going to become extremely competitive with the likes of Oregon, Washington, and USC joining.