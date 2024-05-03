"Holy sh*t these are perfect": CFB world amazed by WVU coal rush jerseys honoring rich traditions of mining industry

The West Virginia Mountaineers introduced a new all-black coal rush jersey, which has fans excited for it.

West Virginia is known for their coal mining industry, so the team released an alternate jersey to honor its history.

The jersey looks clean, and college football fans are immediately drawn to it.

"Holy sh** these are perfect," one fan wrote.

"These are sick ngl," another fan wrote.

Fans loved the jerseys, and some wondered when and where to buy them.

"I just need to know when i can buy one," a fan wrote.

"Man these are absolutely fire , what game we dropping these in???" a fan added.

Fans loved the concept due to the heritage of coal mining in West Virginia.

"My dad has mined West Virginia coal for 31 years! These are awesome and can’t wait to get one," a fan wrote.

"Those are straight fire and I don't get why anyone would complain about them. The boys don't just represent WVU, but WV as a whole so leaning into the coal mining heritage of WV seems like a great fit! I NEED A JERSEY," a fan said.

The general consensus is that these jerseys are already a hit, and many fans hope they will become West Virginia's full-time jersey.

It's not revealed how often West Virginia will wear this jersey or what games they will wear it.

West Virginia 2024 schedule

West Virginia will open their 2024 college football schedule at home against Penn State on Aug. 31.

The Mountaineers will have games against Pitt, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Cincinnati, Baylor and Texas Tech, among others.

West Virginia is looking to build off their 9-4 record last season and winning the Mayo Bowl. Quarterback Garrett Greene returns as the team's quarterback. Last season, he went 147-for-278 for 2,406 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.