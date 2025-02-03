"Hope they burn that program into ground": Fans react as Alabama hires Ryan Grubb to Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff

Alabama fans are voicing frustration over the hiring of Ryan Grubb as offensive coordinator under Kalen DeBoer. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg on Sunday, Grubb, who previously worked with DeBoer at Washington and Fresno State, is set to reunite with him in Tuscaloosa.

According to the report, this will mark the third time Alabama has considered Grubb for the role. He was initially hired as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator for 2024 but left for the same position with the Seattle Seahawks. In 2023, Nick Saban also pursued him for the job, but Grubb chose to stay at Washington.

Grubb and DeBoer’s coaching partnership dates back to 2007 at the University of Sioux Falls. They have worked together at multiple stops, including Eastern Michigan and Fresno State, with only two seasons apart—2019 and 2024.

Many Alabama fans seemed unhappy with the move.

"I hope they burn that program into the ground," a fan wrote.

“Not a smart decision by the young man,” another posted.

“Lmao another sh*t hire. Michael Penix merchant,” one wrote.

Conversely, many fans believe it will bring positive changes to the program, which had an underwhelming 2024 season.

“It finally happened!” a fan wrote.

“YALL THOUGHT WE WAS DONE. BAMA DYNASTY WILL CONTINUE,” another fan wrote.

“I bet [Jalen] Milroe wishes he went back for another year now,” one wrote.

While critics may question the long-term impact of hiring Ryan Grubb as offensive coordinator, others believe his combination with DeBoer will prove fruitful for the Tide.

Ryan Grubb’s ability to build high-powered attacks

Michael Penix Jr. (9) talks with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb - Source: Imagn

Ryan Grubb is set to take charge of Alabama’s offense, likely working closely with the quarterbacks. With experience in coaching offensive lines and a strong track record as a coordinator, he brings a proven ability to build high-powered attacks.

In nine seasons as a college offensive coordinator, Grubb’s offenses have surpassed 400 yards per game six times and averaged more than 30 points per game. His 2022 Washington unit was among the nation’s best, piling up over 515 yards per game. In 2023, the Huskies ranked second nationally in passing.

Alabama, which finished 22nd in scoring and 42nd in total yards last season, is undergoing a major transition. The Crimson Tide will have a new starting quarterback in 2025 and must establish a fresh offensive identity.

Grubb’s hire raises questions about the current offensive staff, particularly Nick Sheridan, who was Alabama’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2024. Sheridan has already removed "offensive coordinator" from his X profile. He and JaMarcus Shephard, both part of Washington’s previous staff, were key members of Alabama’s 2024 coaching team.

Grubb spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks, where his passing attack ranked eighth in the NFL. However, the Seahawks struggled on the ground, finishing with the league’s fifth-worst rushing offense. Now, his reunion with Kalen DeBoer signals a strategic shift for Alabama as it looks to revamp its offense.

