"Hopefully he takes this serious and stays": Fans wishful about Texas transfer's new stint at Fran Brown's Syracuse

Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Johntay Cook II joined Fran Brown's Syracuse through the transfer portal. In two seasons playing under Steve Sarkisian at Texas, Cook hauled in 16 receptions for 273 yards.

He joined Washington on Dec. 28, 2024, but was removed from the program on Jan. 14 due to "multiple violations of team rules and insubordination."

On3's Hayes Fawcett reported the latest development on X on Thursday:

"BREAKING: Washington transfer WR Johntay Cook II has Committed to Syracuse, source told @on3sports"

Upon learning the news, fans reacted hoping that the Texas transfer would be able to stay out of trouble.

"Good luck to him, hopefully he takes this serious and stays," one fan said.

"Johntay Cook’s journey has been rocky, but the talent is still unreal. Hoping he turns the page and makes the most of this shot at Syracuse," another fan said.

"Fran Brown is exactly who he needs to be surrounded by. Look forward to watching him turn it around," one fan said.

However, there were few fans who took a jibe at his previous arrest. Some fans think it's only time before he gets into trouble again.

"he’ll get arrested a week after," one fan said.

"When yall think his next arrest is?" another fan said.

"Will the New York Department of Corrections allow him out of prison every Saturday in the fall to play football?" one fan said.

Fran Brown takes a chance against Johntay Cook II's off-field past

In February, Johntay Cook II was arrested for property theft and interference with public duties. The second time it was because of marijuana possession. As such, it will be a headache for Syracuse coach Fran Brown to not let him get into trouble.

However, with Cook, Brown gets a receiver with a high upside. Cook was the No. 38 overall player in the Class of 2023 (per 247Sports). The 5-foot-11, 175-pound junior was rated as five star by On3. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Cook will join a wide receiver room featuring Darrell Gill Jr., Justus Ross-Simmons and Emanuel Ross. The team will miss out on the services of star receiver Trebor Peña, who went to Penn State. Meanwhile, Oronde Gadsden II and Jackson Meeks are now in the NFL.

