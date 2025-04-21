"Horrendous look" "OU blinked": Fans baffled by David Stone's decision to withdraw from transfer portal

Within three days, Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman David Stone has taken his name back from the spring transfer portal, leaving fans baffled. Stone played all 13 games in his freshman season. Had he not taken back his name from the transfer portal, as per SEC rules, he would have to find another program outside of the conference.

Stone announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Friday evening. By Sunday, he changed his mind and wants to continue playing for Brent Venables' Sooners.

The sudden move has left fans baffled on the internet.

"Horrendous look 💀💀💀" one fan wrote.

"Dam I thought he was going to a certain ACC team," one fan shared his thoughts.

One fan shared a picture of Oklahoma coach breathing a sigh of relief while on the field following the latest update on Stone.

Another fan shared why Stone might have removed his name from the transfer portal.

"You think he realized he couldn’t go to another SEC school without sitting out a year or did the agent do it to get more money?" a fan said.

One fan took a dig at Ohio State, a program that was expected to land David Stone from the transfer portal.

"Lmao realized Ohio st doesn’t develop elite players," one fan added.

David Stone shares IG post announcing his return to Sooner Nation

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the defensive lineman announced that he would stay behind and play for the Sooners in the 2025 season while expressing gratitude to coaches there for making it possible.

"Sooner Nation, after taking the necessary time examining my options, I’ve removed my name from the portal and will be furthering my education and career at OU!!," he wrote.

"I’m happy to be returning to The University of Oklahoma! I want to give a huge thank you to Coach BV, the entire coaching staff, and my reps for making it possible for me to stay HOME. Grateful for my family and all the fans who supported me through this process. #BoomerSooner."

David Stone recorded six tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack, last season. Prior to coming to Oklahoma, Stone was a consensus five-star. Brent Venables would be happy knowing his standout is returning for another season.

