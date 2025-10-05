  • home icon
  "Horrible call, horrible throw, horrible outcome": Alabama fans lose their minds over Ty Simpson's first pick of the season against Vanderbilt 

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Oct 05, 2025 01:14 GMT
Alabama v Georgia - Source: Getty
Ty Simpson had another impressive game on Saturday as Alabama saw off Vanderbilt. Without a doubt, this was one of the most anticipated games for the Crimson Tide this season after the Commodores had staged an upset in Nashville last season, their first win in four decades.

However, it didn't start so well for Simpson as he threw an interception in the first quarter, his first of the season. The Tide were on 4th & 1 in Vandy’s 29 with just five minutes played, but decided against punting. The offense stayed on the field to get the short yardage for a first down.

While many would expect Alabama to opt and run the ball to gain the short yard, they decided to pass it. Ty Simpson got the ball from an under-center snap, ran back to feign giving the ball to Jam Miller before moving to a throwing position. However, he didn't get the target.

also-read-trending Trending

Simpson threw the ball toward tight end Josh Cuevas, who was standing around the 10-yard line. However, it was intercepted by cornerback Martel Hight, who ran into his team's sideline in celebration. This ended what could have proceeded the Alabama drive to the red zone.

A lot of fans were not impressed with the call made by the offensive coordinator in the play. Many believed the team should have kept it simple in gaining the short yards, rather than attempting a deep ball. The Crimson Tide went on to win the game 30-14.

Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

Desmond Howard believes Ty Simpson has played himself into the Heisman conversation

Ty Simpson wasn't among the projected frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy during the offseason. However, his performance has elevated him into the conversation. Desmond Howard mentioned this on College GameDay while projecting the outcome of the Vanderbilt game.

“Alabama’s quarterback, Ty Simpson, right now has played himself into the Heisman conversation,” Howard said. “After the Florida State game, this kid has completed 70 percent of his passes, 11 touchdown passes, and he has protected the ball. No turnovers.
“Now, they get Jam Miller back. He was their second leading rusher a year ago. Last time, when these two teams played, Vandy owned the time of possession, kept the ball for over 40 minutes. Alabama had it less than 20. If Alabama’s able to run the ball and get the ground game going, I think they’ll be OK because it will give them the balance they need in their offense.

Ty Simpson went on to complete 23/31 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns against the Commodores at the Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. The performance further elevates him among the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy. He will become the second Alabama player, after Bryce Young, to win the coveted award if he ends up winning.

Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

