"Hot Garbage": Deion Sanders calls out Colorado defense after struggling mightily vs. Houston

Deion Sanders is unhappy with the way things played out during the first half of the Colorado vs Houston showdown. After a 31-7 victory over the Delaware Blue Hens last week, he and his team traveled to TDECU Stadium Friday night for Week 3.At the end of the first half, the Houston Cougars have a lead with a 16-14 scoreline. During a halftime interview, Deion Sanders did not hold back from calling out the lackluster performance from Colorado's defense.&quot;Hot garbage,&quot; Coach Prime said when asked to assess his defense. &quot;You can't stop them on first downs. First downs when they making their big plays.The Houston Cougars took an early advantage in the game after Ethan Sanchez scored a 52-yard field goal in the first quarter. Dean Connors then followed up with a four-yard rushing touchdown to extend their lead.In the second quarter, Sanchez scored two more field goals for the Cougars. But running back Simeon Price minimized the deficit for Deion Sanders' team with a 38-yard rushing touchdown. After Zach Atkins' fumble return for a touchdown, the first half ended with a 16-14 score in favor of Willie Fritz's team.For this Week 3 contest, Coach Prime decided to bring in Ryan Staub as the starting quarterback of the Buffs. Before halftime, he completed 12 of the 18 passes he attempted for 120 yards.Deion Sanders had high praise for Ryan Staub ahead of Week 3 showdown against HoustonCoach Prime sat down for an interview with CBS Colorado's Romi Bean before Friday's showdown. During this interaction, he heaped praise on Ryan Staub's work ethic and praised his discipline and hard work to get better every day.&quot;Staub attacks every day in practice, like he's preparing for the game. He had the most minutes watched each week, preparing for the opposing team. That's just who he's always been.&quot;&quot;He's sat there with Shedeur and that staff and that quarterback room, and he understands how he prepared, and he sat there and took notes and he's phenomenal, man. When I tell you, no murmuring, you know, no bickering, no jealousy when other guys are upstarts, right there. He's supporting them, and he's everything you want in a football player. He really is. And I'm excited that he got opportunity.&quot;Ryan Staub has been with the Buffs since 2023. He initially ended the season as the third-string quarterback. However, after his impressive performance against Delaware, it looks like Deion Sanders is putting his faith in him this week.