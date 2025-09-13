  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Hot Garbage": Deion Sanders calls out Colorado defense after struggling mightily vs. Houston

"Hot Garbage": Deion Sanders calls out Colorado defense after struggling mightily vs. Houston

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 13, 2025 01:57 GMT
NCAA Football: Georgia Tech at Colorado - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Georgia Tech at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Deion Sanders is unhappy with the way things played out during the first half of the Colorado vs Houston showdown. After a 31-7 victory over the Delaware Blue Hens last week, he and his team traveled to TDECU Stadium Friday night for Week 3.

Ad

At the end of the first half, the Houston Cougars have a lead with a 16-14 scoreline. During a halftime interview, Deion Sanders did not hold back from calling out the lackluster performance from Colorado's defense.

"Hot garbage," Coach Prime said when asked to assess his defense. "You can't stop them on first downs. First downs when they making their big plays.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Houston Cougars took an early advantage in the game after Ethan Sanchez scored a 52-yard field goal in the first quarter. Dean Connors then followed up with a four-yard rushing touchdown to extend their lead.

In the second quarter, Sanchez scored two more field goals for the Cougars. But running back Simeon Price minimized the deficit for Deion Sanders' team with a 38-yard rushing touchdown. After Zach Atkins' fumble return for a touchdown, the first half ended with a 16-14 score in favor of Willie Fritz's team.

Ad

For this Week 3 contest, Coach Prime decided to bring in Ryan Staub as the starting quarterback of the Buffs. Before halftime, he completed 12 of the 18 passes he attempted for 120 yards.

Deion Sanders had high praise for Ryan Staub ahead of Week 3 showdown against Houston

Coach Prime sat down for an interview with CBS Colorado's Romi Bean before Friday's showdown. During this interaction, he heaped praise on Ryan Staub's work ethic and praised his discipline and hard work to get better every day.

Ad
"Staub attacks every day in practice, like he's preparing for the game. He had the most minutes watched each week, preparing for the opposing team. That's just who he's always been."
"He's sat there with Shedeur and that staff and that quarterback room, and he understands how he prepared, and he sat there and took notes and he's phenomenal, man. When I tell you, no murmuring, you know, no bickering, no jealousy when other guys are upstarts, right there. He's supporting them, and he's everything you want in a football player. He really is. And I'm excited that he got opportunity."

Ryan Staub has been with the Buffs since 2023. He initially ended the season as the third-string quarterback. However, after his impressive performance against Delaware, it looks like Deion Sanders is putting his faith in him this week.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications