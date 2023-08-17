"Hot S**t", "Gross": CFB fans react to Nelly headlining the Big 12 title game in 2023

The Big 12 championship game will have a halftime show that resembles the Super Bowl, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.

McMurphy reported that rapper Nelly will be the headline act, tweeting:

"Nelly will perform a Super Bowl-like halftime show on ABC at the Big 12 title game Dec. 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Kickoff is at noon ET"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Check out Brett McMurphy's tweet here.

Fans took to Reddit to react to the news.

@Coverlesss quoted Nelly's song, "Country Grammar," which was the title track from his diamond album with the same name, saying:

"HOT S**T!"

@saltytradewinds is not a fan of the idea, writing:

"Gross. Just have the marching bands perform."

@Blakmagic12 had a similar sentiment:

"half time shows suck. Give us bands, stupid questions/videos of players, and college tuition competitions."

@AdorableSympathy5174 referenced two of Nelly's most famous collaborations:

"If there's no cameos from Kelly Rowland and Tim McGraw, we don't want it."

@Saban2024 quoted another famous Nelly song:

"I was like, good gracious, a** is bodacious"

@GotMoFans questioned:

"Is this the Big 12 Championship game of 2003?"

@randomscribbles2 referenced Nelly's diamond-charting album, "Country Grammar," to point out the ever-changing Big 12 landscape:

"Some country grammar for a country spanning conference. Big 12 is really doing every little thing they can to maximize value. Turning the CCG into a more-than-football event wasn't on my bingo card, but should have been."

@ILIACO- is all for it, as long as one other aspect isn't changed:

"As long as the Dr Pepper Tuition Toss is happening at the exact same time I’m in."

How has conference realignment affected the Big 12?

The Big 12 landscape will look drastically different over the next two seasons. The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns announced their intention to leave the conference ahead of the 2024 season. In response, the Big 12 added the BYU Cougars, Cincinnati Bearcats, Houston Cougars and UCF Knights, all of whom will join the conference this season.

The Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes will also join the conference, however, their arrival won't occur until the 2024 season.

Furthermore, the Big 12 is reportedly not done looking into further expansion opportunities. Conference officials have reportedly been monitoring the Atlantic Coast Conference, with the hopes of landing several programs if there are departures.