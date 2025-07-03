Five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan committed to Alabama's 2026 class on Wednesday. The in-state prospect from Benjamin Russell High School Kalen DeBoer's program over Auburn, Georgia, Colorado and Florida.

Ad

Morgan becomes the 17th pledge in Alabama's 2026 class, which has climbed to No. 7 nationally. Not long after his decision, fellow commit Xavier Griffin teased more big news with a cryptic tweet.

"Another one soon🤫," Griffin tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Morgan becomes the fourth five-star recruit in Alabama’s 2026 cycle and the second from within the state. The Crimdon Tide have landed 10 commitments over the past 11 days, and the momentum seems to continue moving forward.

Meanwhile, Alabama also continues to build on its reputation as a powerhouse for developing elite wide receivers, with seven former Crimson Tide receivers currently on NFL rosters for the 2025 season. Morgan is expected to follow in those footsteps, joining recent elite additions like Ryan Williams (2024) and Derek Meadows (2025).

Ad

According to the 247Sports Composite, Cederian Morgan is the No. 1 player in Alabama and the No. 12 prospect in the 2026 class. He is also among the highest-rated wide receivers to ever commit to Alabama in the modern recruiting era.

Cederian Morgan opens up about his commitment to Alabama

Being an Alabama native, Cederian Morgan grew up rooting for the Crimson Tide and looked up to former Alabama legend Julio Jones. Kalen DeBoer's program was also one of the first schools to extend an offer to him, and they consistently pursued him throughout his recruitment.

Ad

Morgan visited the Crimson Tide multiple times on unofficial trips starting in January 2024, before making his final official visit on June 20, which led to his commitment.

“I’m a ‘Bama kid," Morgan told On3 following his commitment. "I’ve always loved Alabama."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard played a key role in Morgan’s recruitment by building a strong and steady relationship that ultimately sealed the deal.

"They won because mainly my relationship with Coach Shephard," Morgan said in a post-commitment interview. "When I first met him, he just gave me all energy and I feel like when I'm with him, I feel like he can bring out the best of me as a football player and as a person."

As a junior in the 2024 season, Cederian Morgan recorded 70 receptions for 1,162 yards and 14 touchdowns over 11 games. He also excelled on the basketball court, averaging 14.4 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More