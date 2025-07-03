  • home icon
  Hours after Cederian Morgan's commitment to Alabama, five-star prospect gets fans hyped up with cryptic social media post 

By Maliha
Published Jul 03, 2025 11:19 GMT
NCAA Football: ReliaQuest Bowl-Alabama at Michigan - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: ReliaQuest Bowl-Alabama at Michigan (Credits: IMAGN)

Five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan committed to Alabama's 2026 class on Wednesday. The in-state prospect from Benjamin Russell High School Kalen DeBoer's program over Auburn, Georgia, Colorado and Florida.

Morgan becomes the 17th pledge in Alabama's 2026 class, which has climbed to No. 7 nationally. Not long after his decision, fellow commit Xavier Griffin teased more big news with a cryptic tweet.

"Another one soon🤫," Griffin tweeted.
Morgan becomes the fourth five-star recruit in Alabama’s 2026 cycle and the second from within the state. The Crimdon Tide have landed 10 commitments over the past 11 days, and the momentum seems to continue moving forward.

Meanwhile, Alabama also continues to build on its reputation as a powerhouse for developing elite wide receivers, with seven former Crimson Tide receivers currently on NFL rosters for the 2025 season. Morgan is expected to follow in those footsteps, joining recent elite additions like Ryan Williams (2024) and Derek Meadows (2025).

According to the 247Sports Composite, Cederian Morgan is the No. 1 player in Alabama and the No. 12 prospect in the 2026 class. He is also among the highest-rated wide receivers to ever commit to Alabama in the modern recruiting era.

Cederian Morgan opens up about his commitment to Alabama

Being an Alabama native, Cederian Morgan grew up rooting for the Crimson Tide and looked up to former Alabama legend Julio Jones. Kalen DeBoer's program was also one of the first schools to extend an offer to him, and they consistently pursued him throughout his recruitment.

Morgan visited the Crimson Tide multiple times on unofficial trips starting in January 2024, before making his final official visit on June 20, which led to his commitment.

“I’m a ‘Bama kid," Morgan told On3 following his commitment. "I’ve always loved Alabama."
Wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard played a key role in Morgan’s recruitment by building a strong and steady relationship that ultimately sealed the deal.

"They won because mainly my relationship with Coach Shephard," Morgan said in a post-commitment interview. "When I first met him, he just gave me all energy and I feel like when I'm with him, I feel like he can bring out the best of me as a football player and as a person."

As a junior in the 2024 season, Cederian Morgan recorded 70 receptions for 1,162 yards and 14 touchdowns over 11 games. He also excelled on the basketball court, averaging 14.4 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.

