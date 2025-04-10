Hours after Emmy nomination, legendary coach Nick Saban gets honored with another accolade

Nick Saban is regarded as one of the greatest head coaches in the history of college football. However, he retired after the 2023 season and is now early in a broadcasting career. This past season, he was one of the hosts of ESPN's "College GamDay," traveling around the country covering different teams each week.

Saban is off to a great start in his career as he received a nomination for this year's Sports Emmy Awards. He received the nomination on Wednesday in the category of "Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent." The winner of the award will be announced at the 46th annual Sports Emmy Awards on April 20th.

This Emmy nomination turned out to be just the first of two major accolades he would receive on Wednesday. Just hours after his Emmy nomination, it was announced that Saban was going to be added to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame as part of the 2025 class.

Saban had previously been elected in 2020 but was never inducted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saban joins a group of 12 people named to the 2025 Hall of Fame class. On June 29th, he will be officially inducted during the 66th Induction Celebration at the Natchitoches Events Center.

Although Saban is more known for his career with the Alabama Crimson Tide from 2007 to 2023, he won his first National Championship with the LSU Tigers. Saban was the Tigers' head coach from 2000 to 2004, winning the 2003 National Championship. He also won the SEC Championship with the Tigers in 2001 and 2003.

Nick Saban joins Jason Kelce as an Emmy nominee

Nick Saban was not the only football figure to receive an Emmy nomination on Wednesday. Former NFL star center Jason Kelce was also nominated for the Emmy.

Kelce, who retired before this past season, signed with ESPN afterward. He was immediately successful on the air and was rewarded with a nomination.

In total, five people were nominated for this award, with four of them coming from the football world. Joining Saban and Kelce are former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman. Former college basketball coach Jay Wright rounded out the nominees.

