Hours after trolling Shedeur Sanders, Antonio Brown launches attack on Coach Prime over his multifaceted personality

Former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown has now taken aim at Coach Prime after he trolled Shedeur Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders fell to the fifth round in the 2025 NFL Draft, which was a bit of a surprise. After his draft slide, Brown took aim at Sanders in a video of him in Cleveland at John Marshall High School interacting with students.

"now he sucking d**k where the cockiness 5th round (explict) now this the type shit they have u do when u go 5th round," Brown wrote in his retweet of the video.

After his post, Brown then took aim at Coach Prime as he blasted the Colorado Buffaloes' head coach.

"Deion stupid ass trying to be. Agent. Coach. Commentator. Preacher. Ain’t buying that Shit," Brown wrote.

Antonio Brown is clearly not happy with the Sanders family as he is trolling both Shedeur and Coach Prime for the quarterback's epic draft day slide.

Ultimately, Shedeur ended up being picked in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns and now has a chance to earn a job and perhaps even start.

Coach Prime sends a message after Shedeur Sanders gets drafted

Following Shedeur Sanders' epic draft day slide ending in the fifth round, Coach Prime sent a heartwarming message on social media.

Coach Prime took to X and reminded that everything happens for a reason and people should just be focused on the present moment.

"Everybody’s worried about what happened yesterday & fear the possibilities of what will happen tomorrow when we should be focused on NOW! What we do with our NOW is what matters the most. Let’s make the most of our NOW. #Dad/CoachPrime," Sanders wrote.

Of course, Shedeur now has a chance to go into Cleveland and compete for the starting job with the Browns.

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry, meanwhile, is excited to draft Shedeur and see him compete for a roster spot.

"We felt like it got to a point where he was probably mispriced relative to the draft," Berry said Saturday, via ESPN. "Really, the acquisition cost was pretty light, and it's a guy that we think can outproduce his draft slot."

Shedeur Sanders helped the Colorado Buffaloes to a bowl game appearance last season. He ended up throwing for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

