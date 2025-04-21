Hours after UCLA confirmed Nico Iamaleava's transfer, QB Joey Aguilar reported to make a bold move later today

Hours after UCLA confirmed the arrival of quarterback Nico Iamaleava, Joey Aguilar has decided to step away from the program. According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, Aguilar intends to enter the transfer portal later today, marking the end of his short stint at the program.

Aguilar transferred to UCLA during the winter transfer portal window following a successful two-year tenure at Appalachian State. He was projected as the starting quarterback for the Bruins in the 2025 season. Offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri had good words for the quarterback earlier this month.

“I think Joey's a guy that can be able to understand information,” Sunseri said. “I think he's a guy that can be really pushed. ... I think he's been able to take that coaching. He's learning each and every day. He's being able to apply. It's a lot of learning for him.”

However, the arrival of Nico Iamaleava has evidently altered the plans with him on UCLA’s offense next season. With one year of eligibility left, it's crucial for Joey Aguilar to seek a transfer to a destination where he can get regular game time in the upcoming season.

Aguilar proved himself as a productive passer for the Mountaineers during his two-year tenure at the program. He threw for 6,760 yards and 56 touchdowns with 24 interceptions. He also showed prowess on the ground, rushing for 456 yards and five touchdowns.

Tennessee could welcome Joey Aguilar after bidding Nico Iamaleava farewell

Nico Iamaleava bid the Knoxville fanbase goodbye on Sunday after completing his transfer to UCLA. The quarterback parted ways with the program at the tail end of the spring camp following an NIL contract fiasco. He posted a farewell message to the fans on Instagram.

“To the amazing people in Knoxville, thank you for embracing and uplifting me throughout my time there,” Iamaleava wrote in the post.

“I’ll be forever thankful for the support you showed me every step of the way and I’ll always cherish the relationships I built there and the memories I created with my brothers. I believe with all my heart that I gave my all as a Volunteer. I’m truly grateful for the time I had at UT."

Tennessee might, however, be turning to a quarterback from his new destination as it continues its search for a replacement. According to reports, the Volunteers will be out to get Joey Aguilar in the transfer portal, joining the list of the program's potential targets this spring.

