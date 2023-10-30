Houston Cougars' Oilers jersey gets a stern warning from NFL for trademark infringement: Reports

The Houston Cougars' Oilers jersey might not be able to continue as a nostalgic throwback to the Houston Oilers. The team isn't having a great season, and they might just lose the one thing that made their fans rally behind them since the start.

The Cougars unveiled new look jerseys at the start of the season and immediately became the fan favorite as they had tapped into the nostalgia that the fans in Houston have for the erstwhile NFL franchise, the Oilers.

According to a report, the NFL isn't happy with the Houston Cougars using the iconic 'Love Ya Blue' look that the league's Houston Oilers used to have and have sent the University a cease and desist notice.

So the look that became an instant hit among the Cougars fan base might just have a short lifespan.

The Oilers have moved base to Nashville, Tennessee and are now the Tennessee Titans. But according to the NFL, the 'Luv Ya Blue' look is a trademark and nobody can use that. The fans had expected some leniency in the matter, but the league is in no mood to do any such thing.

The team wore the Houston Cougars Oilers jersey in their 2023 season opener against the UTSA Roadrunners, and as if nostalgia was the secret to success, the Cougars won that game. But the rest of their season hasn't really gone well.

Constant problems for the Cougars

The Houston Cougars Oilers jersey is the least of the concerns for the program right now. Their season has been a lackluster one to say the least.

Since the first win, there haven't been many games where Houston has been on the winning side. While their overall record stands at 3-5, they are 1-4 in the Big 12.

The Cougars faced the Kansas State Wildcats in week 9 and were blown out by their field. While they gave away a whopping 41 points in the game, the team couldn't put a single point on the board and was completely shut out.

How they will deal with the rest of the season reamains to be seen.