How did Bill Belichick meet his 24 YO Girlfriend Jordon Hudson? Exploring the timeline of UNC HC’s relationship

Bill Belichick's most recent interview, on CBS Sunday Morning, sparked controversy online. This was after the interviewer, journalist Tony Dokoupil, asked the veteran coach about how he met his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

The question in itself wasn't controversial. What happened afterwards is what drew people's attention.

Almost as soon as the question was asked, Hudson interrupted the filming process to interject the following comment:

"We're not talking about this."

This, paired with the fact that the 24-year-old was described by the CBS crew as an ubiquitous presence during the interview, led people to wonder why she's hiding about her first meeting with the 73-year-old Belichick. If the official story is to be believed, the pair met during a flight back in 2021 when she was between 19 and 21 years old.

This version of the events was first shared by Hudson on social media and was confirmed by Belichick in an article by the New York Times. At the time of their meeting, the then-New England coach was dating Linda Holliday.

Bill Belichick pushes back on claims that Jordon Hudson is managing his media appearances and criticizes CBS

In a statement by Bill Belichick, published this week by the University of North Carolina, the Tar Heels coach pushed back on the narrative that Jordon Hudson was managing his media engagements. The statement also criticized CBS for the final version of the interview that was released.

“The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career,” Belichick said.

“Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative – that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation – which is simply not true.”

The interview was part of Belichick's media tour to promote his upcoming book, “The Art of Winning.” CBS pushed back on Belichick's claims, with a spokesperson saying that there were no limits agreed to on the topics that could be covered in the interview.

