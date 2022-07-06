How did Brexten Green die? Details emerge regarding college football star's tragic death

Promising College football star Brexten Green died on Saturday after a tragic accident. The youngster was seen diving off a cliff into Grand Lake, Oklahoma. He did not resurface and his body was found days later, with Emporia State University confirming his death. He was only 20 years old.

Rescue crews later found his body in 31 feet of water. The cause of death is suspected to be drowning. The news was confirmed by the university in an official statement. Meanwhile, funeral arrangements are pending.

In a news release, coach Garin Higgins lavished praise on the young athlete after his passing. He said that it was a great loss and that he will always remain a part of the Hornets family.

Here's what he said:

"It's a terrible day for Emporia State football and just a devastating loss for the Green family. rexten was a great teammate who cared so much about this football program. It showed in his competitive spirit, his work ethic and his willingness to be there for his teammates. He will always be a part of our Hornet football family."

I Was At The Game @IWasAtTheGame Lifting prayers up to the Cashion community and family in the tragic loss of former Cashion #OKPreps Brexton Green in an accident this weekend. Great athlete and even greater person. Lifting prayers up to the Cashion community and family in the tragic loss of former Cashion #OKPreps Brexton Green in an accident this weekend. Great athlete and even greater person. https://t.co/G6GGfeVpGM

Brexten Green was set to feature for Emporia State

Green was red-shirted last year and was in line to feature for Emporia State in his second year. He had previously joined from Cashion High School in Oklahoma. Before his passing, the 20-year-old had enrolled for a business administration degree.

He not only aced football but was a multi-sport athlete. He was an All-State selection for the 2020 Oklahoma Class A State Champion Wildcats. He recorded 1,720 receiving yards, 409 rushing yards and 27 total touchdowns. He was named District A-3 Player of the Year for his efforts.

His coach Higgins added:

"He was committed to being the best player he could be and would have developed into a great player for us because of those characteristics.He was a typical ESU player that lived the core bricks of our program and we will miss him dearly. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents Brett and LaMae and the entire family."

A ceremony will take place at 4p.m. on Friday at the Cashion Public School gymnasium in his honor.

