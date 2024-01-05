How to buy FCS National Championship tickets? Price, where to buy, and more for South Dakota State vs Montana explored

The stage is set for the FCS National Championship game between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the Montana Grizzlies.

The Jackrabbits won their spot in this game with a victory over Albany in their semi-final, with Montana defeating North Dakota State in their semi-final.

The Jackrabbits are the number one-seeded team and are unbeaten this season, while the Grizzlies are the number two-ranked team with one loss.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Here are all the details about the tickets for the game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Where can you find tickets for the 2024 FCS National Championship game?

An online search will allow you to find suppliers of tickets. The usual ticket resale sites of Vivid Seats, Ticketmaster, and Seat Geeks are all selling tickets for the game between South Dakota State and Montana.

You can even get tickets from the NCAA Ticketing using Tix.

How much do the tickets for the 2024 FCS National Championship game cost?

Toyota Stadium is divided into a range of sections and the price for each seat depends on how close to the field you are and if you are located behind an endzone.

As of January 4, the cheapest seat available for the FCS National Championship game on SeatGeek is $162 in row SRO, located near the top of the largest stand in Toyota Stadium, just below the suites. The most expensive ticket on SeatGeek is $691, with the seat in Section 127, where the 50-yard line will be.

The cheapest ticket on Ticketmaster is worth $206 (Row SRO), while the most expensive one is $716, which will get you a seat in section 103. Vivid Seats' cheapest is $166, while the most expensive is $1464, and would put you 11 rows behind the field near the 50-yard line.

Parking will also set you back at least $20. Fans can park in the red, green, or blue parking lots, with a parking pass required to park here, which costs $20. Those with an RV will have to pay $40 per space. The parking is on a first come, first served basis, and re-entry to the parking lot is not allowed if you decide to leave.