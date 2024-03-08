“How can I hate on Colorado today": Shedeur Sanders unleashes scathing remark to Boulder's detractors following QB rankings controversy

Shedeur Sanders doesn't shy away from hitting back at his critics. On Friday, the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback took to social media and unleashed a snarky response for Boulder's detractors.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Sanders wrote:

"People wake up an think “how can I hate on Colorado today ?"

Shedeur's most recent tweet might be in response to some of the criticism aimed at Colorado from fans and analysts across the country. Moreover, his social media activity comes only a few days after he clapped back at Barstool Sports' Brandon Walker over the host's college football quarterback rankings.

When Walker ranked Shedeur 10th on his list, the Colorado signal-caller didn't shy away from expressing his disagreement. He responded to Walker's post with a reply that read:

"Send Brandon a Drug test"

Shedeur also criticized football coach and analyst Jason Brown for his latest YouTube video titled "Shedeur Aint Him!" implying that the content producer was using clickbait headlines to increase views.

Amid his recent social media activity, it's safe to say that Shedeur keeps a watchful eye on social media to stick up for himself and Colorado.

Look at Shedeur Sanders' stats in the 2023 college football season

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders

Despite Colorado's problems, Shedeur Sanders had an impressive season. The quarterback completed 298 of 430 passes, totaling 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also has three interceptions and four rushing scores in 11 regular-season games.

Shedeur led Colorado to a strong start, going 3-0 in the first few weeks of the season. However, the team eventually finished at the bottom of the Pac-12 with an underwhelming 4-8 record (1-8) in the conference. The Buffaloes failed to qualify for a bowl game since they did not tally six wins in the season.

Notably, Shedeur missed Colorado's regular-season finale against the Utah Utes after sustaining an ankle injury. He had numbness in his throwing hand and sat out of the game.

