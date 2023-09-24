J.J. McCarthy went 15-for-21 for 214 yards and a touchdown as the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines easily dispatched Rutgers 31-7, keeping their 2023 record unblemished at 4-0.

McCarthy's girlfriend, Katya Kuropas, couldn't stop herself from publicly appreciating his man. Posting a picture of Mccarthy via Instagram, she wrote:

"How can someone be so perfect?"

McCarthy not only impressed his girlfriend but also Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who talked about McCarthy on "Inside the Trenches" after the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights:

“He saved our team many times today. He was really on target. Had a heck of a game. One of his best.”

J.J. McCarthy's strengths upheld by HC Jim Harbaugh

Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh believes his quarterback could run a 4.4 40-yard dash. While mentioning J.J. McCarthy's passing prowess, Harbaugh highlighted the fact his throws were aided by a display of super athleticism.

“He’s tough to defend," Harbaugh said. "He can throw the ball from the pocket, he can throw the ball out of the pocket. Really accurate thrower. Can get the ball to any part of the field and he’s super athletic.”

The junior QB, who is 16-1 as a starter, tied Tom Brady at No. 10 in program history with 35 passing touchdowns.

McCarthy and Kuropas' love story

J.J. McCarthy and Katya Kuropas during vacation (Via: Instagram)

McCarthy's movement up the record book speaks volumes of his determination to excel in his football career. As McCarthy seems poised to secure a spot in the NFL draft, Katya appears to be committed to graduating with honors and providing support to his football journey.