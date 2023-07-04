How Colorado's deal with Big 12 could fall apart? HC Deion Sanders and Colorado Buffaloes may delay their departure from Pac-12

The Colorado Buffaloes are reportedly one of six remaining ten Pac-12 schools being targeted by another conference. The UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans will join the Big Ten on Jul. 1, 2024.

The Big Ten is also targeting the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies, while the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes are all reportedly in contact with the Big 12.

Despite rumors that Colorado and Arizona have already agreed to leave the Pac-12, that may not be the case. Take a look at how the Buffaloes' move to the Big 12 could fall apart:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How could Colorado Buffaloes move to Big 12 fall apart?

The Coloardo Buffaloes, along with the Arizona Wildcats, were reportedly on the verge of joining the Big Ten. Radio host Greg Swaim tweeted:

"BREAKING: Nothing becomes official until the #Pac12 gets their TV deal finalized, but now multiple sources tell us tonight that the #Buffs and #BearDown will move to the #Big12. No word on the #Utes and #SunDevils, but Yormark may just take two and save some spots for #ACC teams."

Check out Greg Swaim's tweet on the Arizona Wildcats and Colorado Buffaloes below:

ESPN's Heather Dinich reported that such a move will come down to the Pac-12's upcoming media rights deal. During a recent appearance on SportsCenter, Dinich said:

"Well, everyone is still keeping an eye on Colorado to see whether or not they have the patience to wait to see if there is a new TV deal that is acceptable, but the bottom line here, Hannah, is that the presidents and chancellors need to see the money, show me the money, before we can make a decision and if it's good enough, and on par with the Big 12. They're almost likely to stay intact and stay together.

"If they're not satisfied with the Pac-12 TV deal. then you start to see deflection and all of those things can happen extremely quickly. But the order of events is the TV deal happens, then they need to sign the grant of rights. Who's really in this thing, who's showing their commitment that they're talking about right now? And then they decide whether to stay or to leave." [h/t On3 Sports]

While Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Rick George has said that the school hopes to remain in the Pac-12, he did acknowledge that it may not occur.

The situation involving Colorado and the five other programs remains one to monitor as the conference nears a media rights deal. If all six schools leave, the Pac-12 could be in serious trouble.

Poll : 0 votes