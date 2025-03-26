"How dumb were we?": $13M worth Tom Izzo hilariously recalls Michigan State missing out on Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer is known for his incredible coaching career, winning national championships with the Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes. These days, he is retired from coaching but is still involved in the football world with his podcast, "The Triple Option."

A new episode of his podcast was released on Wednesday. On the show, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo appeared to talk about March Madness. The Spartans are the second seed and are scheduled to face No. 6 Ole Miss in the Sweet 16 on Friday.

Izzo also talked about how he remembers studying Meyer when he was early in his career. He hilariously called out Michigan State for missing out on Meyer when he was still a lesser-known coach.

"Coach Meyer I appreciate the championships you won at different places," Izzo said (Timestamp: 20:35). "I studied you a little bit when you were at Utah, Bowling Green. I remember when you were at Bowling Green, you were mentioned here (Michigan State). How dumb were we? I mean I don't know if we could've got you, but I think at that time we maybe could've.

"It's great, I always love being around people. ... I always say it's like osmosis. You rub up against someone who's really good, maybe some of it rubs off. So, I'm going to sit next to the two of you, do some rubbing, and hopefully it'll maybe take me to a Final Four."

While Urban Meyer never coached for Michigan State, he told Tom Izzo that the Spartans did inquire about his services while he was at Bowling Green.

"I was at Bowling Green, undefeated, and a head hunter called me and said, I'm representing Michigan State," Izzo said (Timestamp: 21:14). "Then he called me back and asked if I was interested. I've always loved Michigan State and then he called me back and said you're out of the search, we want a tier one coach."

Meyer was thecoach of Bowling Geen in 2001 and 2002 and would take the job at Utah for the following two seasons. When he took his next job in Florida in 2005, he would quickly prove the head hunter wrong about him not being a tier one coach, winning his first national championship in 2006.

