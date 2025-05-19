Coach Prime has profoundly impacted the lives of his three sons. He's been able to guide and support each of them to achieve significant success in their chosen path. He's also been able to build a strong bond between them.

Sanders, who's worth $60 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, posted a face-morph photo of two of his sons on his Instagram page on Monday. The picture was a morph of Shilo and Shedeur, who have now made their way to the NFL. However, the Colorado coach was highly unimpressed as it left out his first son, Deion Jr..

“How they forgot Bucky @deionsandersjr in this picture?,” Sanders wrote. “I can see @shilosanders & @shedeursanders but they can’t forget the Glue that keeps it all together @deionsandersjr @welloffforever. #CoachPrime.”

Deion Jr. is the only son of Coach Prime, who is not currently following in his legacy on the football field. He played the game as a cornerback in high school and was recruited by SMU. However, he quit the sport during junior season, intending to explore other creative opportunities.

Popularly known as “Bucky,” Deion Jr now mainly runs a media company known as Well Off Media. The firm runs on YouTube and offers behind-the-scenes footage of Deion Sanders’ life as well as his sons, and inside happenings in the Colorado football program.

Analyst claims Coach Prime and Colorado will get exposed in 2025

Without a doubt, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter have been Colorado’s best players over the last two seasons. However, the two are now in the NFL, taking Colorado to a new phase under Coach Prime.

As the college football season draws closer, analysts are projecting the Buffaloes' outlook in 2024. CBS’ Chip Patterson believes the program will be exposed with the absence of Hunter and Shedeur.

“Two straight years of the Deion Sanders Colorado football experience have brought unprecedented attention to the Buffs and levels of real success not foreseen for a program that was 1-11 as recently as 2022,” Patterson wrote.

“Travis Hunter’s run to a Heisman Trophy, Colorado finishing in a four-way tie for first place in the Big 12 standings and much more of 2024’s breakthrough normalized having one of football’s biggest stars wearing the headset on the sideline at the power conference level."

While Shedeur and Hunter have left some void in the team, Coach Prime has made a significant addition to the program through high school recruiting and the transfer portal. There’s much anticipation for the program's performance in the upcoming season.

