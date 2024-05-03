How good was Odell Beckham Jr. at LSU? Exploring new Dolphins WR's collegiate career

Former LSU Tigers wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins on Friday.

Beckham Jr. is set to play for his fourth different team in his last three seasons. Although he seems to be bouncing around the league and is no longer a No. 1 receiver, Beckham Jr. was once a dominant force at LSU.

The 31-year-old was a four-star recruit and was rated as the No. 6 wide receiver and the No. 40 player in the nation.

At LSU in his freshman season, he started nine out of 14 games and finished the year with 41 receptions for 475 yards and two touchdowns. In his sophomore season, Beckham Jr. registered 43 receptions for 713 yards and two touchdowns.

His junior season was when his career took off as he recorded 59 receptions for 1,152 yards and eight touchdowns.

He left LSU as one of their finest-ever players as he set multiple records. Some of those records include:

1st in LSU history in all-purpose yards in a season: 2,315 yards (2013).

3rd in LSU history in yards per catch in a game (min. five catches): 34.0 yards (vs. Furman, 2013)

3rd in LSU history in yards per catch in a season (min. 50 catches): 19.5 yards (2013)

3rd, 8th, 9th in LSU history in all-purpose yards in a game: 331 yards (vs. UAB, 2013); 290 yards (at Mississippi State, 2013); 289 yards (at Georgia, 2013)

3rd in LSU history in career all-purpose yards per game: 137.2 yards per game

Beckham parlayed his college success into being drafted 12th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft by the New York Giants.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s NFL career

Odell Beckham Jr. has been a solid NFL player since being drafted in the first round in 2014.

The star recorded 91 receptions for 1,305 yards and 13 touchdowns in his rookie season. After five years with the Giants, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns.

Beckham Jr. played parts of three years with the Browns before being released. He subsequently signed with the Los Angeles Rams and won a Super Bowl with them.

After missing the entire 2022 NFL season with an ACL injury he signed with the Baltimore Ravens last season. He played 14 games for them before being released in March this year.

He has a fresh opportunity with the Dolphins now and will be looking to make a case to string together a consistent run of games.