How did Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester perform at the 2025 NFL Combine? A look at Colorado stars' stats

Colorado Buffaloes wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester participated at the NFL Combine this weekend. Their teammates, WR/CB Travis Hunter and QB Shedeur Sanders also attended the event, but neither participated in drills.

Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester are not projected to be top picks, and as a result, had to have good performances to ensure a solid draft position. Wester participated in three events, whereas Horn Jr. participated in four. They had very similar performances.

A look at Colorado WR Jimmy Horn Jr.'s NFL Combine performance

Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. entered the NFL Combine as a prospect who was viewed as a borderline draft pick. According to Pro Football Focus, he is the No. 218-ranked player in the draft. A strong performance would have hugely raised his chances of getting drafted

At the NFL Combine, Horn Jr. participated in four events, the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump and 20-yard shuttle. His results were as follows:

40-Yard Dash: 4.46 seconds (1.54 second 10-yard split)

Vertical Jump: 38 inches

Broad Jump: 10-foot-8

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.41 seconds

This overall performance earned him an overall prospect grade of 5.80, production score of 58, athleticism score of 68, and total score of 57. Based on his NFL Combine performance and previous performances in college, his prospect grade projects that he will be an average backup or special teams player.

A look at Colorado WR LaJohntay Wester's NFL Combine performance

LaJohntay Wester is a slightly higher rated prospect than his teammate Jimmy Horn Jr., but Wester had a slightly worse performance at the Combine. Wester only participated in three events. Wester did not do the 20-yard shuttle event. His results were as follows:

40-Yard Dash: 4.46 seconds (1.53 second 10-yard split)

Vertical Jump: 32 inches

Broad Jump: 10-1

Despite his slightly weaker performance than his teammate, LaJohntay Wester remains a slightly higher rated prospect. He has a prospect grade of 5.81, production score of 66, athleticism score of 68, and total score of 63.

He has the same NFL draft projection as his teammate as 'NFL.com' projects that he will be an average backup or special teams player.

LaJohntay Wester was also viewed as a borderline pick heading into the draft. Pro Football Focus was lower on him than NFL.com, placing him as the No. 232-ranked player in the NFL draft. It is unclear whether either player's performance was good enough to earn them a draft selection.

