How many Big 12 titles have the Texas Longhorns won? Looking back at the Longhorns conference history as they depart for the SEC

The Texas Longhorns are set to leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference following the 2023 season. The 2024 SEC schedule was announced on Wednesday, giving the Longhorns their opponents for their first year in the conference.

A press release from the school stated:

"For Texas, the home contests will feature Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Mississippi State coming to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Meanwhile, the Longhorns will visit Arkansas, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, along with being the designated visiting team against Oklahoma in Dallas. A complete 2024 SEC football schedule that includes dates of games will be announced later this year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Additionally, Texas has announced a home game against ULM on Saturday, Sept. 21, to round out its 2024 non-conference slate, which includes home games against Colorado State (Aug. 31) and UTSA (Sept. 14), and a road game at Michigan (Sept. 7). The Longhorns and Warhawks will also play in Austin on Sept. 1, 2029."

Check out the Texas Longhorns' 2024 SEC opponent reveal below:

Texas Football @TexasFootball Rivalries renewed 🤘



Full 2024 SEC Opponent reveal from @secnetwork Rivalries renewed 🤘Full 2024 SEC Opponent reveal from @secnetwork https://t.co/xl0fNfUbKL

The Longhorns have been a part of the Big 12 since its inception in 1996. They were previously in the Southwest Conference from 1914 to 1996 and the Texas Intercollegiate Athletic Association from 1909 to 1914.

With the Longhorns set to join their fourth conference in program history, take a look at the results their time in the Big 12 yielded.

How did the Texas Longhorns perform in the Big 12?

The Texas Longhorns made it to the Big 12 Championship Game six times, winning three. They rank second in both categories to the Oklahoma Sooners, who are also set to join the SEC. Oklahoma has 12 appearances in the Big 12 Championship Game, winning 11.

Texas won the Big 12 Championship Game in the conference's inaugural season of 1996, then again in 2005 and 2009 while losing in 1999, 2001 and 2018. The Longhorns also won the National Championship in 2005, while losing to the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2009.

In 27 seasons in the Big 12, Texas has an overall record of 231-111. Their conference record stands at 149-78.

Texas Spring Football Game

The Longhorns will likely face a much tougher annual conference schedule as the SEC is widely considered to be the toughest conference in the sport. Their recruiting efforts, however, have increased as they have landed back-to-back top-five classes.

Furthermore, Texas rosters Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, two of the only three quarterbacks to earn a perfect 100 rating in the history of 247 Sports.

Poll : 0 votes