How many Colorado players are invited to the NFL combine? A look at the Buffaloes going to the big event

The Colorado Buffaloes had an impressive 2024 season. The team, led by coach Deion Sanders, massively improved on a poor 2023 season and made a bowl game. They had their best season in 10 years, thanks to many of their players.

Four players from Colorado are going to go to the 2025 NFL combine in Indianapolis. Here is a look at those players:

The Colorado Buffaloes that have been invited to the 2025 NFL combine

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shedeur Sanders (Quarterback)

Shedeur Sanders arrived in Boulder alongside his father in 2023 and quickly found his feet. Sanders led the team this season to their impressive season and has been rewarded for this by the numerous accolades he received.

Trending

However, the biggest prize for Sanders is yet to come. He has been routinely seen as a top-five pick of the draft and has the potential to be the No. 1 pick. A good performance at the combine will help him achieve this goal.

The Buffaloes will likely have two top-five picks in the NFL draft, with Travis Hunter likely to join Sanders at the top. Hunter was another player who joined the Buffaloes when the Sanders family did, and like Shedeur, massively improved to become a household name.

For Hunter, he became known for playing both sides of the ball and playing almost every snap this year. Hunter excelled this season, recording 1,258 yards and scoring 15 touchdowns alongside 35 tackles on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy.

Jimmy Horn Jr. (Wide Receiver)

Jimmy Horn Jr. was one of the leading members of the Buffaloes receiving room. However, with all the attention on Hunter, Horn was somewhat forgotten.

He was able to record 441 yards and score one touchdown this season. That lone touchdown came in the Buffaloes season opener against the North Dakota State Bisons. NFL Draft Buzz projected that he would not be drafted within the seven rounds. A good performance at the combine will help his case to have his name called at some point in April.

LaJohntay Wester is another wide receiver from Colorado who will appear in Indianapolis. If Hunter is considered the wide receiver on the team, Wester is the best of the rest. In 2024, he recorded 931 yards and scored 10 touchdowns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place