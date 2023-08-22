How many Georgia players made the AP Preseason All-America team 2023? Brock Bowers, Sedrick Van Pran on coveted list

Another dominating season may be at hand as Georgia players dominate the AP Preseason All-America team ahead of the 2023 college football season. The prestigious list includes four Bulldogs, the most by any team. They also took the bulk of SEC spots as the conference had only seven players.

The AP Preseason All-America team had more players from the Big Ten than any other conference. Twelve players represent the Big Ten, while the Southeastern Conference and the Pac-12 follow with seven and five players, respectively.

Who are the Georgia players on the AP Preseason All-America team?

Tight end Brock Bowers leads the list of Georgia players. Bowers broke out in his freshman season in 2022. The Bulldogs star caught 56 passes for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns. His sophomore season was equally impressive as he received 63 passes for 942 yards and seven touchdowns.

With Bowers on the AP Preseason All-America team is center Sedrick Van Pran. He's a returning starter in the Bulldogs football team who played a key role in their national championship run in 2022.

Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson alsois on the first-team defense. It's an improvement for the junior linebacker, who was a second team All-America in 2022. He returns this season as a key part of the Bulldogs team in their bid for a national championship three-peat.

Joining Dumas-Johnson on defense is safety Malaki Starks. As a true freshman last season, Starks earned a starting nod in Kirby Smart's defense and had an impressive run. Returning as a sophomore with an entire season of first-team experience, he's expected to be one the pillars of Georgia’s defense.

Another Georgia player made the AP Preseason All-America team apart from this four, however. Safety Javon Bullard also made the AP Preseason All-America second team.

As Kirby Smart leads the Georgia Bulldogs in search of the college football Golden Fleece, he has these five players to rely on. The team appears to be an early favorite in the season's national championship countdown. In the AP preseason Top 25, which came out last week, Georgia was ranked No. 1.

This, however, does not imply that the Bulldogs are expected to have an easy ride. Competition is fierce in the SEC, and Smart's men have daunting hurdles ahead of them. How many will they manage to scale? We'll find out.