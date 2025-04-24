How many HBCU players are in the 2025 NFL draft?

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) are a unique part of both college football and the history of higher education in the United States.
However, in relation to the NFL draft, their contribution in recent years has been very slim. There were no players from HBCU universities who were drafted in 2024 and only one in the 2023 class. This was Isaiah Bolden, who was a seventh-round pick for the New England Patriots.
With the 2025 NFL draft this weekend, fans want to know if there is any chance that a player from an HBCU will be drafted.
How many players from HBCUs could be drafted in the 2025 NFL draft?
It again looks like that the many prospects from the HBCU schools are going to go through all seven rounds without having their name called. At best, one player could be drafted within the seven rounds.
This player is Carson Vinson, who is an offensive tackle from Alabama A&M. This is a position that does not produce individual statistics, but we can look at his contribution to the team as a whole. Vinson was with Alabama A&M for four seasons and played in every single one of these games.
With him as part of the offensive line, the Bulldogs were able to become an incredibly strong offence, recording on average 444.5 yards a game. His performances over the 2024 season massively helped his prospects and allowed him to be invited to both the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.
According to NFL Draft Buzz, Vinson is the 42nd-best offensive tackle in the class of 2025 and could be a seventh-round pick.
Which other prospects could be picked?
Vinson is likely the best chance that HBCU schools will have at least one prospect having their name called out. However, there are a few more players that could potentially be seventh-round picks if a team is really interested in them.
One of these is Robert McDaniel, a defensive tackle from Jackson State. He made 48 tackles during the 2024 season, including two forced fumbles, three interceptions and four pass deflections.
The best chance for a player who is an offensive target to have their name called out is wide receiver Joaquin Davis from North Carolina Central.
He recorded 490 receiving yards and scored four touchdowns last season. This may be low, but Davis has been impressing relevant people in the build-up to the draft, and could be a seventh-round pick if a team really needs a wide receiver.
