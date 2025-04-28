How many LSU players were drafted in 2025 NFL draft? List of Tigers who were selected

The 2025 NFL draft concluded on Saturday. There were a total of seven LSU players among the 257 prospects who heard their names called out across the three-day event.

Four of the LSU picks were offensive linemen, two were defensive ends, and one was a tight end.

Full list of LSU players drafted in the 2025 NFL draft

Former LSU Will Campbell - Source: Getty

#1. Will Campbell, OT, No. 4 selection by New England Patriots

Campbell was the first LSU player to be taken in the 2025 NFL draft. The Patriots selected the offensive tackle with the No. 4 pick.

Campbell also became the highest drafted offensive lineman in Tigers history.

#2. Mason Taylor, TE, No. 42 selection by New York Jets

Taylor was drafted by the Jets in the second round with the No. 42 pick. The tight end will serve as an offensive weapon for Jets quarterback Justin Fields.

#3. Emery Jones Jr., OT, No. 91 selection by Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens drafted Jones Jr. with the No. 91 pick. The offensive tackle played three years at LSU, earning second-team All-SEC selections in his final two years with the program.

#4. Sai’vion Jones, DE, No. 101 selection by Denver Broncos

The Broncos drafted Jones with the No. 101 overall pick. The defensive end played four years at LSU, recording 99 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, 11 passes defended, and three forced fumbles.

#5. Bradyn Swinson, DE, No. 146 selection by New England Patriots

Swinson was taken by the Patriots in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. The pass rusher began his college career at Oregon in 2020 and transferred to LSU in 2023.

#6. Miles Frazier, OG, No. 171 selection by Detroit Lions

The Lions drafted Frazier with the No. 171 pick in the draft. The offensive lineman began his collegiate journey at FIU in 2020 before transferring to LSU in 2022.

#7.Garrett Dellinger, OG, No. 243 selection by Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens drafted Dellinger with the No. 243 pick in the seventh round. The guard played 40 games for LSU across his four years with the program. He will rejoin Emery Jones Jr. on the same team with the Ravens.

