How many Oregon players are invited to the NFL Combine? A look at the Ducks going to the big event 

Following a historic 13-1 season in 2024, Oregon will have a significant representation at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. A record-breaking 12 former Ducks players have been invited to the annual showcase, surpassing the previous program record of seven invitations.

Oregon has had seven players invited to the NFL Combine on several occasions. This occurred in 2007, 2009, 2012, 2015, 2020 and 2024. The significant progress witnessed under Dan Lanning has seen the program reach a new height in the caliber of talent within its roster.

The invited players from the Ducks team of the past season include seven offensive players and five defensive players. The list is headlined by Heisman Trophy finalist Dillon Gabriel, who is ending his college career on a high note with his sole season in Eugene.

Here's a closer look at the 12 invited Oregon players:

Oregon invitees to 2025 NFL Combine

#1. Dillon Gabriel, QB

Dillon Gabriel transferred to Oregon following the conclusion of the 2023 college football season. The transfer was surprising as many expected him to enter the 2024 NFL draft. However, he went on to make his mark in Eugene, ending up as a Heisman finalist and breaking the NCAA Division I passing record.

#2. Jordan James, RB

Throughout his tenure with the Oregon Ducks, Jordan James consistently demonstrated reliability as a playmaker. His impressive speed and agility have established him as a leading running back prospect for the 2025 NFL draft. In the 2024 season, James amassed 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns.

#3. Terrance Ferguson, TE

Terrance Ferguson is undoubtedly one of the best tight ends in the draft. He left a lasting mark on Oregon’s history, setting program records for most receptions and receiving touchdowns at his position. His strong performance at the Senior Bowl has further elevated his draft stock.

#4. Tez Johnson, WR

Tez Johnson continued his brilliant run for Oregon in the 2025 college football season despite the arrival of a new quarterback. Showcasing himself as a dynamic playmaker on the Ducks offense, he wrapped up the season with 83 receptions for 898 yards and 10 touchdowns.

#5. Jabbar Muhammed, CB

Jabbar Muhammad was the cornerstone of Oregon’s secondary, showcasing elite coverage skills and a high intelligence on the field. His ability to consistently neutralize top receivers has cemented his reputation as a premier cornerback and will be a coveted pick in the draft.

Other Oregon players invited to 2025 NFL Combine

Traeshon Holden, WR

Josh Conerly Jr., OL

Ajani Cornelius, DL

Jordan Burch, DL

Jamaree Caldwell, DL

Derrick Harmon, DL

Jeffrey Bassa, LB

