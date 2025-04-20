How many people attended Colorado's 2025 spring game? A look at Folsom Field attendance

Colorado had its spring game on Saturday. The Black and Gold game is always a popular event because it's the fans' first chance to see what their team will look like next season.

Fans piled into Folsom Field to watch Colorado in action for the first time this spring. During the game, the attendance was announced at 20,430 fans. It was slightly lower than the previous two seasons. However, it was still a good turnout, and Sanders was appreciative of the fans.

"We do have a tremendous fan base, but we need a little more support when it comes to whatever we do inside the stadium," Sanders said after the game, via SI. "We should be packing it like it's a game."

The spring game was also a big event for reasons beyond the play on the field. Former players Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders were honored for their contributions to the Buffaloes by having their numbers retired.

They were the fifth and sixth players in Colorado football history to have their numbers retired, joining Rashaan Salaam, Bobby Anderson, Joe Romig and Byron White.

The biggest story of Colorado's spring game was the QB battle between Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter

Although there were several side events during the game, including the jersey number retirement ceremony for Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, the focus for Deion Sanders was the team's quarterback battle. Five-star recruit Julian Lewis and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter are competing for the Buffaloes' starting job next season.

Based on their performances on Saturday, Salter will likely earn the QB1 role. According to The Ralphie Report, Lewis showed some flashes of his potential; however, it was clear that he still needed more time to develop.

It would not be a surprise if Lewis doesn't start in 2025. While he is a five-star recruit, he is also one of the youngest players in his class. He does not turn 18 until Sept. 21.

Salter has several years of experience from his time at Liberty. Last season, he completed 147 of 261 passing attempts for 1,886 yards and 15 touchdowns.

