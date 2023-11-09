How many teams will make the College Football Playoff this season? Predicting potential CFP teams of 2023

The College Football Playoff picture remains tight following the release of the second rankings. While the top four remained the same, there are plenty of scenarios in which several teams can enter the postseason picture.

Here's a look at the full rankings:

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

2. Georgia Bulldogs

3. Michigan Wolverines

4. Florida State Seminoles

5. Washington Huskies

6. Oregon Ducks

7. Texas Longhorns

8. Alabama Crimson Tide

9. Ole Miss Rebels

10. Penn State Nittany Lions

11. Louisville Cardinals

12. Oregon State Beavers

13. Tennessee Volunteers

14. Missouri Tigers

15. Oklahoma State Cowboys

16. Kansas Jayhawks

17. Oklahoma Sooners

18. Utah Utes

19. LSU Tigers

20. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

21. Arizona Wildcats

22. Iowa Hawkeyes

23. Tulane Green Wave

24. North Carolina Tar Heels

25. Kansas State Wildcats

Only four teams will qualify for the College Football Playoff, as has been the case every year since the inception of the format in 2014. While that number will grow to 12 teams next season, which will likely create even more chaos, this year has been among the most chaotic seasons since the inception of the postseason. Take a look below at which four teams have the best chances of reaching the College Football Playoff:

Which teams will reach the College Football Playoff?

While the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines are two of the five undefeated Power Five programs and ranked first and third in the nation, respectively, the two teams will face one another in the final game of the season. Although both teams could reach the postseason, as was the case last year, the crowded nature of the College Football Playoff picture will make that difficult.

The prediction here is that the Buckeyes snap their two-game losing streak to the Wolverines and go on to win the Big Ten Championship Game, locking up a postseason spot in the process.

While many feel that the Georgia Bulldogs, who are ranked second in the nation, have not been tested, that will change over the final month of the season. They will face the No.9 Ole Miss Rebels and No.13 Tennessee Volunteers over the next two weeks. The Bulldogs will likely face the No.8 Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game. Look for Georgia to cement their position as one of the four postseason finalists in the coming weeks.

The Florida State Seminoles are fourth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. They will not face a ranked opponent over the final three weeks and appear to be on a collision course with the No.11 Louisville Cardinals for a matchup in the ACC Championship Game. The Seminoles have the easiest path to the postseason and should take advantage.

The final postseason spot could be determined by the winner of the Pac-12 Championship Game. While the No.5 Washington Huskies and No.6 Oregon Ducks both have challenging games remaining on their season schedule, they have shown that they are the two best teams in the Pac-12. The winner should claim the final postseason spot.