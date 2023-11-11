How many times has Shedeur Sanders been sacked? Exploring the truth about Colorado’s star QB

Shedeur Sanders' first season in the Football Bowl Subdivision has been full of ups and downs.

The quarterback started life at Colorado on a high note, leading the Buffaloes to a 3-0 start to the season. However, things haven't fallen in place recently for the Buffaloes in terms of results.

Nonetheless, Sanders has thrown for an outstanding 2,882 yards and 24 touchdowns this season. While Colorado hasn't fared too well in 2023, his adaptation to a more competitive college football subdivision has been fabulous.

How many times has Shedeur Sanders been sacked?

This season, Shedeur Sanders has been sacked 45 times by opposing defenses. The quarterback has started all nine games for Colorado and will likely retain the starting spot barring injury.

The 45 sacks Sanders has suffered in 2023 is a personal best for him in college football with three regular season games to go. He was sacked 35 times in his freshman season with Jackson State, while his sophomore season with the Tigers saw him record 23 sacks.

Despite the increased number of sacks in a more challenging and competitive FBS, Sanders has thrown fewer interceptions this season, with only two, than his previous two in college football. He notably threw eight interceptions in his freshman season and six as a sophomore.

Will Shedeur Sanders declare for the NFL Draft?

Considering his brilliant performance for Colorado this season, Shedeur Sanders has presented himself as a draftable prospect. He's believed to be in the consideration of many NFL teams despite the vast number of quarterback talents eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, there's no certainty about whether the quarterback will forego his senior season in college football and enter the upcoming draft. His father, Deion Sanders, noted that many things will be in consideration to make the decision, including draft standing and landing spot.

A potential senior season in college football

Shedeur Sanders might consider playing one more season in college football to improve his draft standing. The competition in the quarterback position for the 2024 NFL Draft in pretty tough, and Sanders is best positioned waiting until 2025.

A more brilliant Sanders with a better Colorado team in the 2024 college football season could place him as a first-round pick in 2025. He also has a good chance at the Heisman Trophy next season after his odds were ruined by Colorado's abysmal outing this season.