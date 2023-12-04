How many undefeated Power Five teams have missed the College Football Playoff? Looking at the recent College Football Playoff rankings

The College Football Playoff field has been set as the Michigan Wolverines, Washington Huskies, Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide were ranked as the nation's top four teams. Despite going a perfect 13-0 and winning the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Florida State Seminoles were shockingly snubbed, likely due to a Week 12 season-ending leg injury to starting quarterback Jordan Travis.

Despite the Big 12 champion Longhorns and Southeastern Conference champion Crimson Tide both going 12-1, the CFP selection committee felt they had better cases than the Seminoles.

Take a look at whether or not any other undefeated Power Five teams have missed the postseason below.

How many undefeated Power Five teams have missed the College Football Playoff?

This College Football Playoff bracket was seemingly more crowded than any of the previous nine seasons under the current format. Entering conference championship weekend, there were scenarios in which eight teams could have reached the postseason.

While many assumed the Florida State Seminoles just needed to beat the Louisville Cardinals to get in, it turns out that was not the case.

Despite entering the game ranked fourth in the nation and picking up a 16-6 win, the Seminoles became the first team to finish undefeated in a Power Five conference and wind up on the outside looking in during the final CFP rankings.

They are one of just eight FBS teams to go undefeated and win their conferences but miss the postseason under the current four-team format, which will change following this season.

The 2016 Western Michigan Broncos finished 13-0 as MAC champions but were ranked just 15th in the final CFP rankings.

The UCF Knights had back-to-back 12-0 regular seasons, which saw them win the American Athletic Conference championship games in 2017 and 2018. They did not, however, reach the postseason in either season, finishing the regular season ranked 12th and eighth, respectively.

In the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, the Cincinnati Bearcats, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and San Jose State Spartans finished with 9-0, 11-0 and 7-0 records, respectively, with each team winning their conference. They were ranked just eighth, 12th and 22nd, respectively, in the final rankings.

Finally, the Florida State Seminoles, who finished the regular season 13-0 and are ranked fifth in the final postseason rankings, and the Liberty Flames, who are 13-0 and ranked 23rd, both missed the postseason in 2023. The field is set to expand to 12 teams next season.