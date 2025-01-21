How many years of eligibility does Riley Leonard have left? A look at Notre Dame star’s CFB career

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish lost 34-23 to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the national championship game on Monday. The Irish were led by starting quarterback Riley Leonard who transferred from Duke in 2023.

Leonard was set to replace Sam Hartman as a veteran presence at QB to help the team win the national title. However, the Fighting Irish fell short, but will Leonard get another chance at winning the title?

How many years of eligibility does Riley Leonard have?

Riley Leonard is out of eligibility and won't be allowed back in college football.

Leonard is a senior and according to SouthBendTribune, his eligibility in college football will expire following the College Football Playoff on Monday.

However, he still hasn't gotten his degree due to some credits not transferred from Duke to Notre Dame.

“It’s kind of confusing,” Leonard said after the game, via SouthBendTribune. “I’m just a little behind, still, which is crazy.”

In the loss to Ohio State, Leonard threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 40 yards and a TD.

Riley Leonard's NFL draft projection

Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard is expected to be drafted but will likely be a Day 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

The Fighting Irish quarterback is projected to go in the fifth round to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pro Football Network's latest mock draft. The QB is also ranked No. 83 in Dalton Miller’s Top 100 NFL draft big board.

“It’s easy to make the comparison because they played in the same uniform for a long time, but Riley Leonard and Daniel Jones are incredibly similar players," Miller wrote on Jan. 9. "Leonard can operate within the confines of a quick passing attack and be a legitimate danger on the hoof as an improviser and on designed looks.

"He also lacks downfield desire and ability, the downfall of Jones’ career as an NFL starter. However, Leonard could be an intriguing draft-and-develop candidate who you could create offensive packages for in a Taysom Hill-esque role under center while trying to extract some aggressiveness out of his naturally careful game.”

Leonard finished his college career throwing for 7,311 yards, 45 TDs and 18 interceptions. He also rushed for 2,130 yards and 36 TDs.

