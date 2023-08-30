How much is ACC media deal money compared to Big 12? A sneak peek into the exclusive broadcasting partnerships

The ACC is the only Power Five conference that has not been affected by conference realignment. However, that could change soon, largely due to financial reasons. Let's take a look at how the conference's media rights deal compares to the Big 12.

How much money do ACC and Big 12 schools earn from their media rights deal?

The ACC has a media rights deal with ESPN that runs through the 2036 season and each school in the conference will make around $40 million per year. In the 2022 fiscal year, the schools received between $37.9 million and $41.3 million. The ACC signed their deal back in 2016 and brought in about $10 million less than the SEC and about $20 million less than the Big Ten.

The Big 12 has a media rights deal with both ESPN and Fox that runs through the 2031 season. Each school in the conference will make around $31.7 million per year.

The deal does not kick in until the 2025-2026 season. In the 2022 fiscal year, the schools received between $42 million and $44.9 million. The Big 12 signed their deal last year amid chatter that the conference could collapse after the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns announced their intention to leave.

How have the Big 12 and ACC been affected by media rights deals?

The landscape of college football has been drastically affected by media rights deals. Each Power Five conference, aside from the ACC at the moment, has been heavily impacted by the ever-changing landscape.

As mentioned above, the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns will leave the Big 12 ahead of the 2024 season, joining the SEC.

The BYU Cougars, Cincinnati Bearcats, Houston Cougars, and UCF Knights have already joined the conference. Meanwhile, the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes will join the Big 12 ahead of the 2024 season.

While the ACC has not been affected by conference realignment, that could change in the coming days. The California Bears, Stanford Cardinal and SMU Mustangs are all in talks to join the conference.

Each school is reportedly set to take less than a full share to join the conference, according to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports, who tweeted:

"While Cal & Stanford may start at 30% share & SMU at 0, they will: - see shares eventually escalate over remaining 13 years of GoR (yes, they have to sign) - still receive ACC shares from NCAAT, CFP & incentive pool of revenue from expansion ($5-10M/year)"

