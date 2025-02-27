"How much are you gonna blame Mike Bobo for the drops?": CFB analyst provides a nuance to Georgia OC's criticism

On3's J.D. PicKell doesn't believe Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator Mike Bobo should take all the blame for their shortcomings last season. Georgia ended the 2024 season with an 11-3 record and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

However, the team struggled offensively in Bobo's first year as the team's offensive coordinator.

On Thursday's episode of "The Hard Count," PicKell pushed back against fans solely blaming Bobo for how the team's offense regressed from 2023.

"I think there is a lot here. Like, I think you can have a percentage of the blame divvied up towards Mike Bobo without it being a Mike Bobo problem. Do we align there?

"Like again, I told you I understand all the frustrations, but at the same time, how much are you going to blame Mike Bobo for the drops? For the Carson Beck interceptions?" PicKell said (24:46 onwards).

The college football analyst believes there were times when he questioned Bobo's play-calling. One example PicKell cited was the team having difficulties during the Bulldogs' 31-23 win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on offense in November last year.

"I'm not here to tell you that Mike Bobo called a perfect season. By no stretch of the imagination. There's absolutely games where you look at Mike Bobo, and you say, is that really our best play call? Are we sure it's going to take this long to get rolling against Georgia Tech?" PicKell said (26:22 onwards).

However, PicKell said he thinks the team was not as good as the previous season and that fans were ready to blame Bobo for their shortcomings when he earned his new role.

Georgia Bulldogs offense last season compared to 2023 season

Georgia placed fifth in the Southeastern Conference in total yards (5,676) and 10th in total yards per game (405.4). Coach Kirby Smart's offense declined from its performance in the 2023 season, when they were fourth in the league in total yards (6,951) and fifth in total yards per game (496.5).

Beck also suffered a setback in what fans thought would be his final season before he entered the 2025 NFL Draft. With Bobo as the offensive coordinator, he completed 290 passes for 3,485 yards and 28 touchdowns.

The previous season, he completed 302 passes for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns. The noticeable issue is that Beck had 12 interceptions, more than he had the previous season (6).

The quarterback's struggles last season led to his decision not to enter the upcoming NFL draft and his transfer from Georgia to the Miami Hurricanes.

Bobo will try to use his experience as offensive coordinator from last season to help restore the offense to being among the best in College Football.

